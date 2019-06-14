शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   World ›   An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.5 on the Richter Scale hit Coquimbo

चिली में भूकंप के तेज झटके, रिक्टर स्केल पर 6.5 रही तीव्रता 

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Fri, 14 Jun 2019 07:27 AM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : Amarujala
ख़बर सुनें
चिली में एक बार फिर तेज भूकंप के झटके महसूस किए गए हैं। चिली के कोक्विंबो में रिक्टर स्केल पर भूकंप की  तीव्रता 6.5 रही है। हालांकि फिलहाल किसी भी जान माल के नुकसान की खबर नहीं है। 
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
 


 

Recommended

घ्रटना के बाद मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस
Kanpur

विस्फोट से महिला के उड़े चीथड़े खंडहर हुआ मकान, भूकंप समझ घरों से बाहर निकले लोग, दहशत का माहौल

12 जून 2019

विश्व बालश्रम दिवस 2019: राजेश जोशी की कविता -सुबह सुबह बच्चे काम पर जा रहे हैं
Irshaad

विश्व बालश्रम निषेध दिवस 2019: राजेश जोशी की कविता -सुबह सुबह बच्चे काम पर जा रहे हैं

11 जून 2019

Infinix Smart 3 Plus
Gadgets

तीन रियर कैमरे के साथ मिलने वाले 10 स्मार्टफोन, शुरुआती कीमत 6,999 रुपये

13 जून 2019

दोस्ती का रिश्ता जिंदगी को बनाता है चटपटा और मजेदार
Kurkure

दोस्ती का रिश्ता जिंदगी को बनाता है चटपटा और मजेदार
Cricket News

दमदार हैं ये पांच कीवी खिलाड़ी, World Cup 2019 में रोक सकते हैं भारत का विजय रथ

13 जून 2019

भारत बनाम न्यूजीलैंड
मार्टिन गुप्टिल
केन विलियमसन
जिमी नीशम
Cricket News

दमदार हैं ये पांच कीवी खिलाड़ी, World Cup 2019 में रोक सकते हैं भारत का विजय रथ

13 जून 2019

हनीट्रैप के माध्यम से पुलिसवाले चलाते थे ठगी का गिरोह
Delhi NCR

हनी ट्रैप मामले में चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, मास्टरमाइंड अंकित बना करोड़पति, लेकिन ऐसे हो गया कंगाल

13 जून 2019

सूर्य का मिथुन राशि में गोचर
Predictions

सूर्य के मिथुन राशि में गोचर से संवर जाएगी इन पांच राशियों की किस्मत, जानें अपनी किस्मत का हाल

14 जून 2019

ज्योतिष विशेषज्ञ से पूछें सवाल - कैसा होगा करियर, कैसे चलेगा व्यापार, किसे मिलेगी तरक्की और किसे मिलेगा प्यार।
Astrology

ज्योतिष विशेषज्ञ से पूछें सवाल - कैसा होगा करियर, कैसे चलेगा व्यापार, किसे मिलेगी तरक्की और किसे मिलेगा प्यार।
विज्ञापन
earthquake chile earthquake chili भूकंप चिली भूकंप चिली
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

एचएमटी घड़ी
India News

क्या आपकी यादों में बसी है यह घड़ी, कितना जानते हैं अपनी एचएमटी को

13 जून 2019

चीनी
Business

देश में सूखे से इस साल 15 फीसदी कम रहेगा चीनी उत्पादन, महाराष्ट्र पर सबसे ज्यादा असर

14 जून 2019

nepal government says Traffic Jam not the reason for the death of climbers
World

नेपाल सरकार का दावा, एवरेस्ट पर ट्रैफिक जाम’ पर्वतारोहियों की मौत का अकेला कारण नहीं

14 जून 2019

जगन गुर्जर (फाइल फोटो)
Rajasthan

राजस्थान: डाकू ने महिलाओं को पीटा, निर्वस्त्र घुमाया

14 जून 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
World

ब्रिटिश सिख प्रॉपर्टी कारोबारी ने पाकिस्तान में गुरुद्वाराों के लिये ट्रस्ट की योजना बनाई

14 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
अंतरिक्ष स्टेशन
India News

अंतरिक्ष में छाएगा भारत का नाम, खुद का स्पेस स्टेशन बनाने की तैयारी में इसरो

14 जून 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
World

ग्लोबल वार्मिंग के असर से ध्रुवों पर 280 फीसदी बढ़ी बर्फ पिघलने की दर, अब वैज्ञानिक इसे जमाने में जुटे

14 जून 2019

भारत में चीन के नए राजदूत सुन वीदोंग
World

भारत में चीन के नए राजदूत होंगे सुन वीदोंग, विदेश मंत्री जयशंकर के साथ कर चुके हैं काम

13 जून 2019

पाकिस्तानी सेना के प्रमुख जनरल कमर जावेद बाजवा
World

पाक सेना प्रमुख बाजवा की गीदड़भभकी, कहा- फौज किसी भी खतरे का जवाब देने को तैयार

13 जून 2019

दैनिक राशिफल
Predictions

13 जून राशिफल: गुरुवार और एकादशी के योग में पांच राशियों के लिए शुभ रहेगा दिन

12 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

अडानी ग्रुप के फाउंडर एंड चेयरमैन गौतम अडानी
World

ऑस्ट्रेलिया में अडानी को राहत, कोयला खदान पर काम को हरी झंडी

अडानी समूह ने बृहस्पतिवार को ऑस्ट्रेलिया की विवादित कार्माइकल कोयला खदान परियोजना पर काम शुरू करने की अंतिम बाधा पार कर ली।

14 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के साथ रूसी राष्ट्रपति व्लादिमिर पुतिन
World

बिश्केक में मोदी-जिनपिंग मुलाकात में उठा मसूद और पाकिस्तान का मुद्दा, पीएम की पुतिन से भी मुलाकात

13 जून 2019

नरेंद्र मोदी-बेंजामिन नेतन्याहू (फाइल फोटो)
World

भारत ने फलस्तीनी समूह के खिलाफ किया मतदान, नेतन्याहू ने प्रधानमंत्री मोदी को कहा शुक्रिया

13 जून 2019

इमरान खान (फाइल फोटो)
World

इमरान को उम्मीद, पीएम मोदी लाएंगे दोनों देशों के बीच संबंधों में सुधार

14 जून 2019

पाकिस्तानी सेना के प्रमुख जनरल कमर जावेद बाजवा
World

पाक सेना प्रमुख बाजवा की गीदड़भभकी, कहा- फौज किसी भी खतरे का जवाब देने को तैयार

13 जून 2019

गूगल के सीईओ सुंदर पिचाई
World

गूगल के सीईओ सुंदर पिचाई की भविष्यवाणी, भारत-इंग्लैंड खेलेंगे फाइनल मुकाबला

13 जून 2019

Pak govt says no change in defense budget; documents show 4.5% increase
World

पाकिस्तान सरकार का एक और झूठ आया सामने, रक्षा बजट पर खुली पोल

13 जून 2019

nepal government says Traffic Jam not the reason for the death of climbers
World

नेपाल सरकार का दावा, एवरेस्ट पर ट्रैफिक जाम’ पर्वतारोहियों की मौत का अकेला कारण नहीं

14 जून 2019

जुलियन असांजे (फाइल फोटो)
World

जुलियन असांजे को अमेरिका ले जाने का रास्ता साफ, ब्रिटेन ने प्रत्यर्पण को दी मंजूरी

13 जून 2019

माइक पॉम्पियो
World

अमेरिकी विदेश मंत्री पोम्पिओ ने भारत यात्रा से पहले कहा : ‘मोदी है तो मुमकिन है’

13 जून 2019

Recommended Videos

15 जून को चमत्कारी बाबा नीब करोरी महाराज का स्थापना दिवस

15 जून को चमत्कारी बाबा नीब करोरी महाराज का स्थापना दिवस मनाया जाएगा। जिसकों लेकर तैयारियां लगभग पूरी कर ली गईं हैं।

14 जून 2019

अमित शाह 1:45

सदस्यता अभियान के बाद संगठनात्मक चुनाव से होगा पार्टी अध्यक्ष का फैसला- भूपेंद्र यादव

13 जून 2019

टॉपर 3:22

जो टॉपिक पढ़ता था उसको खत्म करके ही छोड़ता था: भाविक

13 जून 2019

एम्स 1:04

कोलकाता में डॉक्टरों की हड़ताल को एम्स के डॉक्टरों का भी समर्थन, अनोखे तरीके से जताया विरोध

13 जून 2019

डिजाइन पिक्चर 5:31

जिसे लोग कहते थे सनकी उसने बना दी महानतम फिल्म मुगल-ए-आजम

13 जून 2019

Related

बोरिस जॉनसन
World

ब्रिटेन के नए प्रधानमंत्री की दौड़ में बोरिस सबसे आगे, पहले चरण के मतदान में मिले सबसे ज्यादा वोट

13 जून 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
World

यमन विद्रोहियों ने मिसाइल से सऊदी एयरपोर्ट पर किया हमला, भारतीय महिला समेत 26 जख्मी

13 जून 2019

भारत में चीन के नए राजदूत सुन वीदोंग
World

भारत में चीन के नए राजदूत होंगे सुन वीदोंग, विदेश मंत्री जयशंकर के साथ कर चुके हैं काम

13 जून 2019

चीन के राष्ट्रपति शी जिनपिंग
World

चीन ने कई सोशल मीडिया साइट्स के बाद अब वाशिंगटन पोस्ट और गार्जियन पर लगाया प्रतिबंध

13 जून 2019

नकोसिखो मबेले और मोनेट वान डेवेंटर
World

बुरे वक्त में काम आया कर्मचारी, महिला ने अभियान चलाकर जुटाई 23 लाख रु. की इनामी राशि

13 जून 2019

सुल्तान कबूस
World

ईद पर ओमान ने भारत को दिया तोहफा, सजा भुगत रहे 17 भारतीयों को दी ‘शाही माफी’

13 जून 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
अमर उजाला लाइट ऐप चुनें
Add to Home Screen
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.