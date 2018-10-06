शहर चुनें

ट्रंप की इस चूक के कारण वायरल हुआ ये वीडियो, लोग ले रहे खूब मजे

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sat, 06 Oct 2018 09:42 AM IST
While boarding Toilet paper stuck with Donald Trump shoe
ख़बर सुनें
अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप के सत्ता में आने के बाद से ही उन्होंने देश और दुनिया को प्रभावित करने वाले कई फैसले लिए। जैसे ईरान से व्यापार करने वाले देशों पर प्रतिबंध के लिए नियम निर्धारित करना या फिर एच-4 वीजा की ओर कदम उठाना। लेकिन ट्रंप से एक बड़ी चूक हो गई जिसके बाद सोशल मीडिया पर लोगों ने खूब मजे लिए। देश दुनिया के हर मुद्दे पर पैनी नजर रखने वाले ट्रंप अपने ही कदमों पर नजर नहीं रख पाए।
ट्रंप का एक वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर इस वक्त वायरल हो रहा है। इस वीडियो में ट्रंप के जूते पर एक टॉयलेट पेपर चिपका हुआ है। यह वीडियो उस वक्त का बताया जा रहा है जब ट्रंप एयरफोर्स वन पर सवार होने जा रहे थे।

वीडियो की इसलिए चर्चा हो रही है क्योंकि प्रोटोकॉल के तहत अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति का हर समय ख्याल रखा जाता है। लेकिन बावजूद इसके ये बड़ी चूक कैसे हो गई। हालांकि जब ट्रंप विमान तक पहुंचते हैं, तब पेपर उनके जूते से निकल जाता है।
 
 

 

 

donald trump toilet paper flights social media डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प टॉयलेट पेपर रोल
