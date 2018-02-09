अपना शहर चुनें

टेंशन में ट्रंप, अमेरिका पर एकबार फिर 'शटडाउन'

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Fri, 09 Feb 2018 11:48 AM IST
और एकबार फिर अमेरिका में सरकारी कामकाज ठप हो गया है। गुरुवार को कांग्रेस के सरकार चलाने के लिए जरूरी बजट पास न करने की वजह से अमरीका में फिर से शटडाउन हो गया है।

अमेरिकी सीनेट्स और कानून के जानकारों को उम्मीद थी कि पिछले दिनों पास हुए अस्थायी संघीय बजट की समय-सीमा पूरी होने से पहले ननए खर्च के लिए बिल को मंजूरी मिल जाएगी, लेकिन ऐसा हो नहीं सका और एकबार फिर से अमेरिका शटडाउन के दौर से जूझ रहा है।

 बता दें कि इसी साल की शुरुआत में तीन दिनों के लिए अमेरिका में शटडाउन हुआ था तब सरकारी कर्मचारियों को घर पर बैठना पड़ा था, तीन दिनों के भीतर संसद ने सरकारी कामकाज को फिर से सुचारू रूप से चलाने के लिए दोनों सदनों में अस्थायी बजट पास कराया गया था।  

सरकारी कामकाज फिर से चल सके, इसके लिए अमरीकी संसद के दोनों सदनों सीनेट और हाउस ऑफ रिप्रेजेंटेटिव्स से दो साल के नए बिल को पास किया जाना बेहद जरूरी है।

अमेरिकी कांग्रेस में उस समय शटडाउन का जोखिम बढता हुआ नजर आया जब इस आशा से एकबार फिर से वोटिंग कराए जाने की बात हुई। शटडाउन की स्थिति को देखते हुए सिनेटर केंटकी ने बताया कि जब ओबामा के कार्यकाल में शटडाउन हुआ था तब मैं कार्यालय के लिए भाग गया था क्योकि मैं राष्ट्रपति ओबामा के ट्रिलियन-डॉलर घाटे का आलोचक रहा हूं। मैं चकित हूं कि अब हमारे पास रिपब्लिकन हाथ हैं लेकिन डेमोक्रेट्स भी हमें ट्रिलियन-डॉलर घाटे की बात कर रहे हैं। हमें ईमानदारी से दूसरी तरफ देखने की जरूरत है।
 
 न्यूज एजेंसी रायटर के अनुसार अमेरिकी कांग्रेस फंड रिन्यू के लिए दी गई डेडलाइन को पूरा करने में चूक गया है और वहा शटडाउन की स्थिति उत्पन्न हो गई है। गौरतलब है कि ओबामा सरकार के दौरान 2013 में शटडाउन 16 दिनों तक चला था। 
 

 
