Download App
आपका शहर Close
Home ›   World ›   America ›   Indian origin US lawmaker announced to boycott US President Donald Trump's State of the Union speech

ट्रंप के ‘स्टेट ऑफ दि यूनियन’ संबोधन का बहिष्कार करेंगी भारतीय मूल की महिला सांसद

एजेंसी, वाशिंगटन  Updated Wed, 17 Jan 2018 05:38 PM IST
Indian origin US lawmaker announced to boycott US President Donald Trump's State of the Union speech
भारतीय मूल की अमेरिकी सांसद प्रमिला जयपाल
भारतीय मूल की अमेरिकी सांसद प्रमिला जयपाल ने अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप के ‘स्टेट ऑफ दि यूनियन’ संबोधन का बहिष्कार करने का एलान किया है। जयपाल ने कहा कि ऐसा वे ट्रंप की नीतियों और प्रवासियों के खिलाफ नफरत भरी बयानबाजी के कारण करेंगी।

इस तरह से 52 वर्षीय जयपाल आधे दर्जन से अधिक डेमोक्रेटिक सांसदों के साथ खड़ी हो गई हैं। इन सांसदों में प्रतिष्ठित सांसद जॉन लुइस भी शामिल हैं। ये सभी 30 जनवरी को होने वाले कार्यक्रम का हिस्सा नहीं होंगे। इस कार्यक्रम का बहिष्कार करने वाले अन्य सांसदों में फ्रेडरिका विल्सन, मैक्जिन वाटर्स और अर्ल ब्लूमेन्यूअर शामिल हैं।

RELATED

 एक बयान जारी करते हुए जयपाल ने कहा कि मैं इस बार ‘स्टेट ऑफ द यूनियन’ में शामिल नहीं हो रही हूं और दिग्गज नेता जॉन लुइस भी मेरे साथ हैं। मेरा मानना है कि हमारे राष्ट्रपति अपने पद का इस्तेमाल नस्लवाद के लिए कर रहे हैं और नफरत फैला रहे हैं। हाल में उन्होंने हैती और अफ्रीकी लोगों के लिए भद्दे शब्द कहे। ट्रम्प की संकीर्ण मानसिकता से मैं इत्तेफाक नहीं रखती। उनका देश हित से कोई सरोकार नहीं है।
donald trump us white house us lawmakers

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news, Crime all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.

Spotlight

hina khan fees more than shilpa shinde for bigg boss 11
Television

Bigg Boss में हारकर भी जीत गईं ‌हिना खान, पहली बार हुआ कुछ ऐसा जिसकी उम्मीद नहीं थी

17 जनवरी 2018

exposed hina khan was the big reason For Live Voting in bigg boss 11 grand finale
Television

ग्रांड फिनाले के 3 दिन बाद हिना खान पर बड़ा खुलासा, हारने के डर से बैक स्टेज किया था ये तमाशा

17 जनवरी 2018

javed akhtar first marriage with honey irani know his love story
Bollywood

17 साल की उस लड़की से शादी कर बैठे थे जावेद अख्तर, जिसकी मां ने पहले ही दे दी थी ये बद्दुआ

17 जनवरी 2018

Hiten Tejwani is NOT happy with Shilpa Shinde winning bigg boss 11
Television

Bigg Boss 11: शिल्पा की जीत पर हितेन तेजवानी ने खोला बड़ा राज, सुनकर फैंस को लगेगा तगड़ा झटका

17 जनवरी 2018

Deepika Padukone starrer Padmaavat will not release on January 25
Bollywood

25 जनवरी को भी रिलीज नहीं हो पाएगी 'पद्मावत', मेकर्स ने लिया अब तक का सबसे बड़ा फैसला

17 जनवरी 2018

Bigg Boss 11 Winner Shilpa Shinde to give the trophy on rent
Television

OMG: घर आते ही शिल्पा ने दिखाया असली रंग, Bigg Boss की ट्राॅफी के साथ कर डाला ये बड़ा खेल

17 जनवरी 2018

bigg boss 11 contestant Vikas Gupta to give his prize money to Arshi Khan and Jyoti Kumari
Bollywood

Bigg Boss से निकलते ही विकास ने किया बड़ा खुलासा, पैसे देकर इन 2 कंटेस्टेंट को कर देंगे मालामाल

17 जनवरी 2018

lulia vantur statement on her marriage with salman khan
Bollywood

सलमान से शादी पर यूलिया ने किया बड़ा खुलासा, रिश्ते के बारे में बताया हर एक सच

17 जनवरी 2018

C-DAC Recruitment for 53 Project Engineer and other posts, selection based on interview
Other Jobs

नौकरियां ही नौकरियां: C-DAC में प्रोजेक्ट इंजीनियर व अन्य पदों पर भर्ती, सेलेक्शन इंटरव्यू से

16 जनवरी 2018

Vacancy in Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. for trade apprentice, eligibility 10th pass
Government Jobs

नौकरियां ही नौकरियां: BHEL में ट्रेड अप्रेंटिस के लिए वैकेंसी, योग्यता 10वीं पास

16 जनवरी 2018

Most Read

America withdrwal Palestine funding after suspends pakitsan military aid 
America

पाकिस्तान के बाद अब इस देश पर बरसा ट्रंप का गुस्सा, फिर बड़ी कार्रवाई

अमेरिका ने फलस्तीन के लिए संयुक्त राष्ट्र राहत कोष को दी जाने वाली 6.5 करोड़ डॉलर की सहायता राशि रोक दी है।

17 जनवरी 2018

US military in preparation for war against North Korea
America

नॉर्थ कोरिया के खिलाफ जंग की तैयारी में अमेरिका, ऑपरेशन दस्ता भेजने पर विचार

17 जनवरी 2018

Raghunandan Yandamuri first Indian origin men to execution in America
America

US में पहली बार भारतीय मूल के शख्स को होगी फांसी, बच्ची-दादी का किया था मर्डर 

12 जनवरी 2018

Found shackled emaciated, 13 children of torture suspects are freed
America

माता-पिता ने बेड़ियों में जकड़े अपने ही 13 बच्चे

17 जनवरी 2018

Birth of a healthy child after spinal surgery
America

भ्रूण में रीढ़ की सर्जरी के बाद सेहतमंद होकर लिया जन्म 

17 जनवरी 2018

in america Muslim community will be second largest religious group by 2040 
America

अमेरिकी रिसर्च में दावा: 22 साल में दूसरी बड़ी आबादी बन जाएगा मुस्लिम समुदाय

13 जनवरी 2018

Donald Trump Said, Working with India is a good thing
America

डोनाल्ड ट्रंप ने की PM मोदी की तारीफ, बोले- भारत के साथ काम करना अच्छी बात

11 जनवरी 2018

Five lakh Indians will benefit from a bill introduced in US Parliament
America

अमेरिकी संसद में ग्रीन कार्ड बढ़ाने वाला बिल पेश, 5 लाख भारतीयों को होगा फायदा

11 जनवरी 2018

Texas father Wesley Matthew charged for killing his 3 year old adopted Indian daughter
America

बेटी की हत्या करने वाले पिता को मिलेगी मौत की सजा, भारत से लिया था गोद

13 जनवरी 2018

Donald Trump Said, America is open to talks with Kim Jong Un
America

उत्तर कोरिया पर फिर नरम पड़े ट्रंप, बोले- किम जोंग से बातचीत के लिए तैयार

11 जनवरी 2018

Related Videos

Video: सपना को मिला प्रपोजल, इस एक्टर ने पूछा, मुझसे शादी करोगी?

सपना चौधरी ने बॉलीवुड एक्टर सलमान खान और अक्षय कुमार के साथ जमकर डांस किया। दोनों एक्टर्स ने सपना चौधरी के साथ मुझसे शादी करोगी डांस पर ठुमके लगाए।

17 जनवरी 2018

SAIF ALI KHAN MOVIE KAALAKAANDI DISASTER BOX OFFICE COLLECTION CONTINUOUSLY FIVE YEAR WITH FLOOP 03:02

‘कालाकांडी’ ने ऐसा किया ‘कांड’ कि बर्बाद हो गई सैफ की जिंदगी!

17 जनवरी 2018

HARVANYI DANCER SAPNA CHOUDHARY ITEM SONG IN BHOJPURI FILM BAIRI KANGANA 2 3:08

Video: हरियाणवी के बाद सपना चौधरी इस भोजपुरी गाने से मचाएंगी तबाही

15 जनवरी 2018

SHILPA SHINDE WINNER OF BIGG BOSS 11 SALMAN KHAN ANNOUNCES 1:15

सोशल मीडिया ने पहले ही खोल दिया था राज, 'भाभीजी' ही बनेंगी बॉस

15 जनवरी 2018

129 PERCENT RISE IN PORN WATCHING BY INDIAN FEMALES, SUNNY LEONE TOP SEARCH 1:46

पॉर्न देखने वालों में 30 फीसदी महिलाएं; जानिए सबसे ज्यादा क्या देखते हैं देशवासी

11 जनवरी 2018

Recommended

America withdrwal Palestine funding after suspends pakitsan military aid 
America

पाकिस्तान के बाद अब इस देश पर बरसा ट्रंप का गुस्सा, फिर बड़ी कार्रवाई

17 जनवरी 2018

US military in preparation for war against North Korea
America

नॉर्थ कोरिया के खिलाफ जंग की तैयारी में अमेरिका, ऑपरेशन दस्ता भेजने पर विचार

17 जनवरी 2018

North Korea consider trump's tweet as mental state of a loser
Rest of World

बड़े बटन वाला बयान ट्रंप की हारी हुई मानसिकता को ‌दिखाता हैः नॉर्थ कोरिया

16 जनवरी 2018

Afghanistan have awarded Donald Trump a 'Medal of Bravery' over his recent stance against Pakistan
Rest of World

पाक के खिलाफ कार्रवाई से अफगानिस्तान में उत्साह, ट्रंप को दिया 'बहादुरी का मेडल'

16 जनवरी 2018

I will always give my vote to donald trump
America

'मैं मुसलमान हूं और ट्रंप को वोट देता रहूंगा'

15 जनवरी 2018

Imran Khan dreaming of victory in Pakistan, is dreads to meet Donald Trump
Pakistan

पाकिस्तान में जीत का सपना देख रहे इमरान खान को सता रहा है ट्रंप से मिलने का डर

15 जनवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.