Fire at Trump Tower 1 injured

न्यूयॉर्क के ट्रंप टावर में लगी भीषण आग, एक शख्स गंभीर रूप से घायल

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 08 Apr 2018 06:41 AM IST
ट्रंप टावर
ट्रंप टावर - फोटो : ANI
न्यूयॉर्क स्थित ट्रंप टावर के 50वें फ्लोर पर आगजनी की खबर है। स्थानीय मीडिया के अनुसार घटना शनिवार शाम 6 बजे की है। आग लगने के कारण इमारत से काला धुआं और लपटें उठती नजर आई। 




घटना की जानकारी मिलते ही न्यूयॉर्क फायर डिपार्टमेंट के 138 कर्मचारी मौके पर पहुंचे और आग पर काबू पाया। बताया जा रहा है कि इस हादसे में एक शख्स गंभीर रूप से झुलस गया है। 





बता दें कि इस इमारत में अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप का घर और ऑफिस भी है। लेकिन इस वक्त वह यहां मौजूद नहीं हैं। उन्होंने इस आगजनी पर ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा, 'ट्रंप टावर में लगी आग बुझ चुकी है। यह अच्छे ढंग से बनाई गई इमारत है। दमकल कर्मियों ने शानदार काम किया। शुक्रिया!'
 

Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news, Crime all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.

