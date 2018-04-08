A fire breaks out on 50th floor of Trump Tower in New York City; firefighters are at the scene, reports AP— ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2018
Fire at Trump Tower is out. Very confined (well built building). Firemen (and women) did a great job. THANK YOU!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 7, 2018
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news, Crime all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.
भारतीय मूल के अर्नव कपूर ने एक ऐसी डिवाइस तैयार की है जो लोगों के दिमाग को पढ़ सकती है।
7 अप्रैल 2018