सबसे बड़े रॉकेट के जरिए भेजी गई टेस्ला कार भटकी रास्ता

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, केप कैनावरल Updated Fri, 09 Feb 2018 10:01 AM IST
Elon Musk Tesla sports car sent to space through falcon heavy rocket take wrong turn
टेस्ला कार
रॉकेट को बनाने वाली कंपनी स्पेसएक्स ने हाल ही में अपने सबसे बड़े रॉकेट फैल्कन हैवी को मंगल ग्रह भेजा था। जिसमें कंपनी के मालिक एलन मस्त की चेरी रेड कलर की टेस्ला स्पोर्ट्स कार भी थी। यह कार अब अपना रास्ता भटक गई है। मीडिया रिपोर्ट के अनुसार कार को रॉकेट से निकलकर मंगल और पृथ्वी के बीच की कक्षा में स्थापित होना था। मगर रॉकेट से निकलते समय कार फंस गई और गहरे आसमान में गलत रास्ते पर चली गई।

फॉल्कन हैवी का वजन लगभग 63.8 टन है जो लगभग दो स्पेस शटल के वदन के बराबर है। रॉकेट में 27 मर्लिन इंजन लगे हुए हैं और इसकी लंबाई 230 फुट है यानि 23 मंजिल की इमारत के बराबर है। स्पेसएक्स के मालिक एलन ने बताया कि कार इस समय छोटे ग्रहों के पास है। 

मस्क ने बताया कि कार को पुश करने के लिए जिस ईंधन का विस्फोट किया जाना था उसका धमाका इतना तेज था कि कार अपने तय रूट से अलग चली गई। कार के रूट में बदलाव होना स्पेसएक्स के लिए चिंता का विषय बन गया है। यह पहली बार था जब किसी कंपनी ने बिना सरकारी मदद के इतना बड़ा रॉकेट बनाया हो।
