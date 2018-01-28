अपना शहर चुनें

पाक में आतंकी ठिकानों को खत्म करेगा US, ट्रंप ने दिए सख्त कार्रवाई के संकेत

एजेंसी, वाशिंगटन Updated Sun, 28 Jan 2018 08:54 PM IST
Donald Trump has indicated to take tough action against pakistan's Taliban terrorists
अमेरिका के राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप
अमेरिका के राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप ने रविवार को दुनियाभर के देशों से तालिबान और आतंकियों के मददगारों के खिलाफ निर्णायक कदम उठाने की अपील की। नाम लिए बिना पाकिस्तान को चेतावनी देते हुए कहा कि अमेरिका आतंकियों की पनाहगाहों को खत्म करेगा, चाहे ये जहां पर भी हों। तालिबान और हक्कानी नेटवर्क के बड़े नेताओं के पाकिस्तान में ही छिपे होने की आशंका जताई जाती रही है। 

ट्रंप ने अफगानिस्तान की राजधानी काबुल में शनिवार को हुए आतंकी हमले की कड़ी निंदा की। उन्होंने कहा कि इस भीषण हमले ने हमारे उस संकल्प को और मजबूत किया है कि अफगान हमारे सहयोगी हैं। अफगानिस्तान को आतंकियों से मुक्त कराने की प्रतिबद्धता जताते हुए कहा कि तालिबान को उसकी क्रूरता के लिए दंड जरूर दिया जाएगा। इस आतंकी हमले में कम से कम 95 लोग मारे गए थे और 158 लोग घायल हुए। 

अमेरिका और अफगानिस्तान हमेशा से दावा करते रहे हैं कि तालिबान ऐसे आतंकी हमले इस वजह से आसानी से अंजाम देता रहता है क्योंकि उसे पाकिस्तान के अंदर सुरक्षित पनाह मिलती रहती है। हालांकि पाकिस्तान ऐसे आरोपों को खारिज करता रहा है। इस महीने की शुरुआत में ही ट्रंप प्रशासन ने पाकिस्तान को दी जाने वाली 2 बिलियन डॉलर की सैन्य मदद रोक दी थी। उसने यह कदम तालिबान और हक्कानी नेटवर्क के खिलाफ इस्लामाबाद द्वारा पर्याप्त कार्रवाई नहीं किए जाने के चलते उठाया। 

काबुल आतंकी हमले को कायराना करार देते हुए अमेरिकी उपराष्ट्रपति माइक पेंस ने कहा कि अमेरिका तालिबान को कभी अपने उद्देश्यों में कामयाब नहीं होने देगा। कायर तालिबान ने निर्दोष अफगान और बहादुर पुलिसकर्मियों को अपना निशाना बनाया। हम अपने अंतरराष्ट्रीय सहयोगियों के साथ आतंकियों को खत्म करने के लिए वहां पर हैं और हम ऐसा करके रहेंगे। 
donald trump afghanistan pakistan terrorists

