बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
अमेरिका: H-1B वीजा के नए नियम से 75 हजार भारतीयों की नौकरी खतरे में
{"_id":"5a4b48b14f1c1b35198b4604","slug":"america-h-1b-visa-new-policy-is-a-big-issue-for-indians","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092e\u0947\u0930\u093f\u0915\u093e: H-1B \u0935\u0940\u091c\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u090f \u0928\u093f\u092f\u092e \u0938\u0947 75 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924\u0940\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u0940 \u0916\u0924\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"America","title_hn":"\u0905\u092e\u0947\u0930\u093f\u0915\u093e","slug":"america"}}
Updated Tue, 02 Jan 2018 02:26 PM IST
अमेरिका में रहने वाले भारतीयों के लिए बुरी खबर है।
अमेरिका
में ट्रंप प्रशासन 'बाय अमेरिकन, हायर अमेरिकन' की नीति के कारण ऐसे प्रस्ताव पर विचार कर रही है जिससे अमेरिका में रहने वाले अधिकतर भारतीयों को अपनी नौकरी से हाथ धोना पड़ सकता है।
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"5a4b45634f1c1b09788b60c4","slug":"virat-kohli-and-anushka-sharma-enjoying-second-honeymoon-in-south-africa","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"VIDEO: \u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915 \u092a\u0930 \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u0930\u093e\u091f-\u0905\u0928\u0941\u0937\u094d\u200d\u0915\u093e, \u0926\u0942\u0938\u0930\u0947 \u0939\u0928\u0940\u092e\u0942\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u092c\u0930\u0926\u0938\u094d\u0924 \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a4b31bf4f1c1bb34a8b9b07","slug":"today-bigg-boss-revealed-big-lie-related-to-nomination-task","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Bigg Boss 11: \u0905\u092c \u0924\u0915 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u091a\u0915\u094d\u0930\u0935\u094d\u092f\u0942\u0939 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u0902\u0938\u0947 \u0918\u0930\u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947, \u0906\u091c \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0947\u0917\u093e \u091b\u093f\u092a\u093e \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u092f\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u091c","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
{"_id":"5a4b1cd54f1c1b502b8b7c33","slug":"bobby-deol-got-two-big-budget-films-race-3-and-yamla-pagala-deewana-3","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":" \u0928\u090f \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u0949\u092c\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0913\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u092e\u0924, \u0926\u094b \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u092c\u091c\u091f \u0915\u0940 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u092e\u094b\u091f\u0940 \u092b\u0940\u0938 \u092d\u0940","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5a49dcd54f1c1bb34a8b9876","slug":"niacl-recruitment-2018-invites-application-for-the-post-of-26-administrative-officer-medical","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u093f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942 \u0907\u0902\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u090f\u0936\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0921\u093f\u0915\u0932 \u0911\u092b\u093f\u0938\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u094c\u0915\u093e","category":{"title":"Other Jobs","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","slug":"other-jobs"}}
{"_id":"5a49cd484f1c1b0e788b5edb","slug":"ecgc-ltd-recruitment-2018-invites-application-for-the-post-of-32-probationary-officer-apply-online","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"ECGC \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u094b\u092c\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0930\u0940 \u0911\u092b\u093f\u0938\u0930 \u092a\u0926 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0935\u0948\u0915\u0947\u0902\u0938\u0940, \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0935\u0947\u0926\u0928","category":{"title":"Other Jobs","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0928\u094c\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","slug":"other-jobs"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"5a4ae5c14f1c1bce6d8b757c","slug":"robot-will-ruin-the-enemy-fleet-in-the-event-of-space-war","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0902\u0924\u0930\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0937 \u092f\u0941\u0926\u094d\u0927 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u094d\u0925\u093f\u0924\u093f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0941\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0928 \u092c\u0947\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0930\u094d\u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0930\u094b\u092c\u094b\u091f","category":{"title":"America","title_hn":"\u0905\u092e\u0947\u0930\u093f\u0915\u093e","slug":"america"}}
{"_id":"5a4a30564f1c1b4e718bc523","slug":"ten-percent-of-the-us-population-is-forced-to-sleep-on-the-streets","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0938\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u091c\u092c\u0942\u0930 \u0905\u092e\u0947\u0930\u093f\u0915\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0938 \u092b\u0940\u0938\u0926\u0940 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u093e \u0906\u092c\u093e\u0926\u0940","category":{"title":"America","title_hn":"\u0905\u092e\u0947\u0930\u093f\u0915\u093e","slug":"america"}}
{"_id":"5a4371e54f1c1bc5668b7798","slug":"american-muhajirs-is-happy-with-donald-trump-policy-against-pakistan-terrorism","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093e\u0915 \u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0924\u0902\u0915\u0935\u093e\u0926 \u092a\u0930 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0902\u092a \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u0941\u0939\u093e\u091c\u093f\u0930 \u0916\u0941\u0936, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- \u0939\u092e \u092d\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092e\u0926\u0926","category":{"title":"America","title_hn":"\u0905\u092e\u0947\u0930\u093f\u0915\u093e","slug":"america"}}
{"_id":"5a482ad74f1c1b8b688bb5f2","slug":"anchor-tableau-in-california-s-rose-parade","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u090f \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u0948\u0932\u093f\u092b\u094b\u0930\u094d\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u094b\u091c \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u0902\u0917\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u091d\u093e\u0902\u0915\u0940","category":{"title":"America","title_hn":"\u0905\u092e\u0947\u0930\u093f\u0915\u093e","slug":"america"}}
{"_id":"5a44f0674f1c1bc20a8b538b","slug":"donald-trump-life-is-threatened-by-two-hunders-years-olds-tree-in-white-house","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u094d\u0939\u093e\u0907\u091f \u0939\u093e\u0909\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0902\u092a \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0916\u0924\u0930\u093e \u092c\u0928\u093e 200 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092a\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0947\u0921\u093c, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0935\u091c\u0939","category":{"title":"America","title_hn":"\u0905\u092e\u0947\u0930\u093f\u0915\u093e","slug":"america"}}
{"_id":"5a46ff824f1c1b96698bbdd2","slug":"california-shooting-at-law-office-2-killed-one-injured","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092e\u0947\u0930\u093f\u0915\u093e: \u0915\u0948\u0932\u093f\u092b\u094b\u0930\u094d\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u0949 \u092b\u0930\u094d\u092e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0902\u092a, 2 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924","category":{"title":"America","title_hn":"\u0905\u092e\u0947\u0930\u093f\u0915\u093e","slug":"america"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!