अमेरिका: H-1B वीजा के नए नियम से 75 हजार भारतीयों की नौकरी खतरे में

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला

Updated Tue, 02 Jan 2018 02:26 PM IST
America: H-1B visa new policy is a big issue for indians
अमेरिका में रहने वाले भारतीयों के लिए बुरी खबर है। अमेरिका में ट्रंप प्रशासन 'बाय अमेरिकन, हायर अमेरिकन' की नीति के कारण ऐसे प्रस्ताव पर विचार कर रही है जिससे अमेरिका में रहने वाले अधिकतर भारतीयों को अपनी नौकरी से हाथ धोना पड़ सकता है।
प्रस्ताव के मुताबिक उन विदेशी कर्मचारियों को अपना H-1B वीजा रखने से रोका जा सकता है जिनके ग्रीन कार्ड आवेदन लंबित पड़े हैं। इस मामले में अमेरिका भारतीयों के वीजा की अवधि नहीं बढ़ायेगा क्योंकि उनके ग्रीन कार्ड पहले से ही लंबित पड़े हैं।

नियम के लागू हो जाने के बाद करीब 75 हजार भारतीयों को अमेरिका छोड़कर वापस भारत आना पड़ेगा। आपको बता दें कि अमेरिका 85 हजार नॉन-इमिग्रंट H-1B वीजा हर साल देता है जिसमें 70 फीसदी लोग भारतीय होते हैं। आईटी कंपनियां ज्यादा नियुक्तियां करती हैं।
