Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos becomes the worlds richest man superseding Bill Gates

बिल गेट्स को पछाड़ दुनिया के सबसे अमीर शख्स बने अमेजन के सीईओ जेफ बेजोस

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sat, 20 Jan 2018 02:08 PM IST
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos becomes the worlds richest man superseding Bill Gates
बिल गेट्स-जेफ बेजोस
अमेजन के मालिक और सीईओ जेफ बेजोस ने माइक्रोसॉफिट के फाउंडर बिल गेट्स से दुनिया के सबसे अमीर शख्स होने का तमगा छीन लिया है। ब्लूमबर्ग बिलेनियर ट्रैकर के अनुसार जनवरी में उनकी कमाई 105.1 बिलियन डॉलर आंकी गई है। उनकी इस सफलता का श्रेय पत्नी और उपन्यासकार मैकेंजी बेजोस को जाता है। जिन्होंने अपने पति के साथ मिलकर ना केवल चार बच्चों की परवरिश की बल्कि उनका हर कदम पर साथ भी दिया।

बेजोस और मैकेंजी एक दूसरे के काम की हमेशा तारीफ करते रहते हैं। मैकेंजी अपनी मनुस्क्रिप्ट सबसे पहले पति को पढ़ने के लिए देती हैं जिसके लिए वह अपने पूरे दिन के सारे शेड्यूल को खत्म कर देते हैं ताकि उसे पढ़कर डिटेल में फीडबैक दे सकें। वहीं मैकेंजी ने पति के लिए अपनी नौकरी छोड़ी और न्यूयॉर्क से सीटल आ गईं।

जेफ के दिमाग में काफी समय से अमेजन की स्थापना की बात थी। उन्होंने इसके बारे में सबसे पहले मैकेंजी को बताया। जिन्होंने उनके इस सपने पर पूरा भरोसा किया और दोनों ने इसकी स्थापना के लिए नौकरी छोड़ दी। कंपनी के शुरुआती कर्मचारियों में मैकेंजी भी शामिल थीं। उन्होंने कंपनी में अकाउंटेंट का पद संभाला था।

