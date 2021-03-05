शहर चुनें

कश्मीर मुद्दे पर भारत-पाकिस्तान के बीच सीधे संवाद को लेकर समर्थन जारी - अमेरिका

Tanuja Yadav वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वॉशिंगटन Published by: Tanuja Yadav
Updated Fri, 05 Mar 2021 07:50 AM IST
अमेरिकी विदेश विभाग के प्रवक्ता नेड प्राइस
अमेरिकी विदेश विभाग के प्रवक्ता नेड प्राइस - फोटो : ANI
अमेरिका ने एक बार और कश्मीर को लेकर भारत और पाकिस्तान के बीच बातचीत का समर्थन किया है। अमेरिकी विदेश विभाग के प्रवक्ता नेड प्राइस ने कहा कि हम उन आतंकवादियों की निंदा करते हैं, जो नियंत्रण रेखा को पार कर ग घुसपैठ करते हैं।
अमेरिकी विदेश मंत्रालय के प्रवक्ता नेड प्राइस ने आगे कहा कि अमेरिका कश्मीर और दूसरे विवादित मुद्दों पर भारत और पाकिस्तान के बीच सीधे संवाद का समर्थन जारी रखता है। 
 

आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
