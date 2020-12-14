शहर चुनें
Home ›   World ›   afghanistan taliban attack in imam sahib killed 10 security forces including border police commander injured

अफगानिस्तान: तालिबानी हमले में सीमा पुलिस कमांडर सहित 10 सुरक्षा बलों की मौत

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला, काबुल Updated Mon, 14 Dec 2020 01:13 PM IST
विज्ञापन
तालिबानी आतंकी (फाइल फोटो)
तालिबानी आतंकी (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹299 Limited Period Offer. HURRY UP!

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
अफगानिस्तान के कुंडुज में कल रात इमाम साहिब जिले में तालिबान के हमले में एक सीमा पुलिस कमांडर सहित कम से कम 10 सुरक्षा बल के सदस्य मारे गए हैं। वहीं छह अन्य घायल हो गए है। यह जानकारी टोलो न्यूज ने प्रांतीय परिषद के सदस्य के हवाले से दी है।
विज्ञापन


 

आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
world international afghanistan taliban attack security forces border police

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

भूख हड़ताल पर बैठे किसान नेता
Delhi

कृषि मंत्री से मिले 10 किसान संगठनों के नेता, दिया समर्थन, राजनाथ बोले- कानून किसानों के हित में

14 दिसंबर 2020

प्रीति उर्फ 'ड्रग वाली आंटी'
Madhya Pradesh

पुणे की प्रीति कैसे बनी इंदौर की ड्रग वाली आंटी? सुनहरे सपनों से नशे के कारोबार तक की कहानी

14 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
uttarakhand news : badminton player jwala gutta sister marrying with uttarakhand boy
Almora

उत्तराखंड के संजय बने बैडमिंटन खिलाड़ी ज्वाला गुट्टा के जीजू, पहाड़ी लिबास में बहुद सुदंर लग रही थी दुल्हन, तस्वीरें

14 दिसंबर 2020

सूर्य ग्रहण 2020: सभी राशियों पर ग्रहण का प्रभाव
Astrology

Surya Grahan 2020: साल का अंतिम सूर्य ग्रहण आज, सभी राशियों पर पड़ेगा ऐसा प्रभाव

14 दिसंबर 2020

Cyber Crime
Delhi NCR

"हैलो, मैं बाबा बोल रहा हूं बेटा, अपना व्हॉट्सएप देखो...", कॉल कटते ही खाते से उड़ गए 25 हजार रुपये

14 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
ट्रेन से यात्रा करते लोग
India News

केवल रिजर्व टिकटों पर ही मिलेगी यात्रा की अनुमति? जानें रेल मंत्रालय ने इन रिपोर्टों पर क्या कहा

14 दिसंबर 2020

गीता गोविंदम, रभासा, अंजान
Bollywood

हिंदी पट्टी के टीवी दर्शकों को साउथ की डब फिल्मों से हुआ प्यार, हफ्ते दर हफ्ते बढ़ती जा रही टीआरपी

14 दिसंबर 2020

Whatsapp fraud call
Agra

लड़कियों की मीठी आवाज में फंसाता है गैंग, छह राज्यों की पुलिस तलाश में जुटी, जानिए क्या है हेलो गैंग

14 दिसंबर 2020

भारतीय रेलवे (फाइल फोटो)
India News

भारतीय रेलवे ने 31 जनवरी तक इन ट्रेनों को किया रद्द, यहां देखें पूरी सूची

14 दिसंबर 2020

प्रताप सिंह नाम का बाज
Delhi NCR

निहंगों के साथ बाज प्रताप सिंह भी बॉर्डर पर डटा, बैरिकेड पर रहता है 'अलर्ट'

14 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X