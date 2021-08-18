बड़ा खुलासा: अबू धाबी में हैं अशरफ गनी, यूएई ने मानवीय आधार पर दी शरण

UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation confirms that the UAE has welcomed President Ashraf Ghani and his family into the country on humanitarian grounds pic.twitter.com/lER61n8skc— ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2021
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.