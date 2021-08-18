बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
बड़ा खुलासा: अबू धाबी में हैं अशरफ गनी, यूएई ने मानवीय आधार पर दी शरण

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला, अबू धाबी Published by: कुमार संभव Updated Wed, 18 Aug 2021 07:38 PM IST

सार

अफगानिस्तान के राष्ट्रपति अशरफ गनी अबू धाबी में हैं। संयुक्त अरब अमीरात ने उन्हें मानवीय आधार पर शरण दी है। 
अशरफ गनी
अशरफ गनी - फोटो : पीटीआई

ख़बर सुनें

विस्तार

अफगानिस्तान में तालिबान के कब्जे के बाद देश छोड़कर चले गए राष्ट्रपति अशरफ गनी का पता लग गया है। वह अबू धाबी में हैं। बताया जा रहा है कि संयुक्त अरब अमीरात यानी यूएई ने उन्हें मानवीय आधार पर शरण दी है। इसकी पुष्टि यूएई ने खुद की।
