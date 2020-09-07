अफगानिस्तान सरकार का फैसला, सभी छात्रों के लिए पासपोर्ट फीस 20 डॉलर होगी

A special decree has been announced by President Ashraf Ghani, under which regardless of being on scholarships or self-financed status, passport fee for all students now will be $20: Tahir Qadiry, Afghanistan's Chargé d'Affaires (in file pic) pic.twitter.com/WUh4iHKTBi— ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.