Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani decree, passport fees for all students will be $ 20

अफगानिस्तान सरकार का फैसला, सभी छात्रों के लिए पासपोर्ट फीस 20 डॉलर होगी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, काबुल Updated Mon, 07 Sep 2020 04:41 PM IST
ताहिर कादिरी (भारत में अफगानिस्तान के राजदूत)
ताहिर कादिरी (भारत में अफगानिस्तान के राजदूत) - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें
अफगानिस्तान सरकार ने छात्रों से संबंधित एक नया आदेश जारी किया है। भारत में अफगानिस्तान के राजदूत ताहिर कादिरी ने बताया कि राष्ट्रपति अशरफ गनी ने एक विशेष डिक्री का एलान किया है। इसके अनुसार छात्र चाहे स्कॉलरशिप पर हो या खुद खर्च करके (सेल्फ फाइनेंस) पढ़ रहा हो, पासपोर्ट फीस सबके लिए 20 डॉलर होगी।
ashraf ghani afghanistan president tahir qadiri afghanistan government अशरफ गनी

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.

