शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   World ›   Afghanistan An explosion occurred in Bagram district of Parwan province close to Bagram airbase

अफगानिस्तान के बगराम एयरबेस के पास हुआ जबरदस्त विस्फोट

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला, काबुल Updated Wed, 11 Dec 2019 09:55 AM IST
धमाका (सांकेतिक)
धमाका (सांकेतिक)
ख़बर सुनें
अफगानिस्तान के  परवन प्रांत के बगराम जिले में स्थित बगराम एयरबेस के पास एक जबरदस्त विस्फोट हुआ है। अफगानिस्तान मीडिया ने इस बात की जानकारी दी है। 
विज्ञापन

 
सरकारी नौकरी की पक्की तैयारी, सिर्फ 2,999 रु. में एडमिशन के लिए अभी कॉल करें - 011 40146084 या क्लिक करें
Register Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
World

तालिबान को पाकिस्तान पनाह देना बंद कर दे तो अफगानिस्तान में खत्म हो जाएगा युद्ध: अमेरिकी सीनेटर

11 दिसंबर 2019

Bollywood

नागरिकता विधेयक मुद्दे पर बंटा बॉलीवुड, छह अभिनेत्रियों ने किया विरोध,तो अदनान ने की तारीफ

10 दिसंबर 2019

Richa Chadda,amit shah, adnan sami
soni razdan and alia bhatt
Swara Bhaskar and Richa Chadda
adnan sami
Bollywood

नागरिकता विधेयक मुद्दे पर बंटा बॉलीवुड, छह अभिनेत्रियों ने किया विरोध,तो अदनान ने की तारीफ

10 दिसंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
World

बम धमाकों से दहली अफगानिस्तान के नंगरहार प्रांत की मस्जिद, 62 लोगों की मौत, 60 घायल

18 अक्टूबर 2019

स्वास्थ्य के लिए मक्खन से ज्यादा फायदेमंद है देशी घी, जानिए कैसे
Dholpur Fresh (Advertorial)

स्वास्थ्य के लिए मक्खन से ज्यादा फायदेमंद है देशी घी, जानिए कैसे
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
World

अफगानिस्तान की गजनी यूनिवर्सिटी में बम धमाका, आठ छात्राएं घायल

8 अक्टूबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
World

अफगानिस्तान में सेना के वाहन के पास बम धमाका, मासूम समेत 10 लोगों की मौत

7 अक्टूबर 2019

अफगानिस्तान के राष्ट्रपति अशरफ गनी (फाइल फोटो)
World

अफगानिस्तान: राष्ट्रपति चुनाव के लिए मतदान शुरू, पोलिंग स्टेशन पर बम धमाके में 15 लोग घायल

28 सितंबर 2019

ढाई साल बाद शनि बदलेंगे अपनी राशि , कुदृष्टि से बचने के लिए शनि शिंगणापुर मंदिर में कराएं तेल अभिषेक : 14-दिसंबर-2019
Astrology Services

ढाई साल बाद शनि बदलेंगे अपनी राशि , कुदृष्टि से बचने के लिए शनि शिंगणापुर मंदिर में कराएं तेल अभिषेक : 14-दिसंबर-2019
विज्ञापन
afghanistan explosion in afghanistan
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.

Spotlight

Arhaan Khan and Rashami Desai
Television

Bigg Boss 13: अरहान के रश्मि के सड़क पर आने वाले बयान से भड़के गौरव, अब बताई पूरी सच्चाई

11 दिसंबर 2019

nirbhaya case
Delhi NCR

निर्भया के दोषियों को सूली पर चढ़ाने के लिए फांसी घर तैयार, एक फंदे की कीमत है 10 हजार

11 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
Citizenship Amendment Bill in Rajya Sabha
India News

नागरिकता बिल: शिवसेना और जदयू के बिना भी सरकार को संख्या बल की चिंता नहीं

11 दिसंबर 2019

nirbhaya case convict akshay kumar singh in his reveiw plea take help of veda purana want mercy
Delhi NCR

मौत करीब देखकर निर्भया के दोषी को याद आए वेद पुराण, फांसी से बचने को दी ये दलीलें

11 दिसंबर 2019

Shahid Kapoor
Bollywood

शाहिद कपूर को नहीं मिला सर्वश्रेष्ठ अभिनेता का पुरस्कार,'कबीर सिंह' ने बीच में ही छोड़ा अवॉर्ड शो ?

11 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
भारत vs वेस्टइंडीज
Cricket News

INDvWI: अंतिम बाजी जीतने उतरेगा भारत, वेस्टइंडीज के साथ तीसरा और निर्णायक टी-20 आज

11 दिसंबर 2019

शोहदे को पीटती महिला सिपाही
Kanpur

PHOTOS: 33 सेकेंड में 26 जूते के बाद शोहादों को महिला सिपाही ने जड़े थप्पड़, मनचलों से कराई उठक-बैठक

11 दिसंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Kanpur

उन्नाव में सात साल की बच्ची से पड़ोस के 10 वर्षीय बच्चे ने किया दुष्कर्म, इलाके में फैला तनाव

11 दिसंबर 2019

मृतक राहुल का शव लेने पहुंची महिला
Delhi NCR

अनाज मंडी अग्निकांडः आधार कार्ड के बिना शव देने से इंकार, दिनभर इंतजार करते रहे परिजन

11 दिसंबर 2019

एएमयू में छात्रों का प्रदर्शन
Aligarh

नागरिकता बिल: एएमयू में लगे हिंदुत्व मुर्दाबाद के नारे, 720 पर केस दर्ज, आज दिल्ली कूच की तैयारी

11 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

नोबेल पुरस्कार से सम्मानित होते अर्थशास्त्री अभिजीत बनर्जी
World

अभिजीत का देशी अवतार, भारतीय वेशभूषा पहन नोबेल पुरस्कार लेने पहुंचे अर्थशास्त्री अभिजीत बनर्जी

भारतीय-अमेरिकी अर्थशास्त्री अभिजीत बनर्जी ने भारतीय वेशभूषा पर पहनकर नोबेल पुरस्कार लेने पहुंचे। बनर्जी को अर्थशास्त्र में नोबेल पुरस्कार से सम्मानित किया गया।।

11 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
धुएं की वजह से नहीं दिख रहा ओपेरा हाउस
World

ऑस्ट्रेलिया के जंगलों में लगी आग से धुएं के आगोश में समाया सिडनी, नहीं दिख रहा ओपेरा हाउस

11 दिसंबर 2019

vijay mallya
World

माल्या के ऋण न चुकाने को लेकर भारतीय बैंक फिर ब्रिटेन की अदालत पहुंचे

11 दिसंबर 2019

संयुक्त राष्ट्र (फाइल फोटो)
World

संयुक्त राष्ट्र ने भारत के नागरिकता बिल पर टिप्पणी करने से किया इनकार

11 दिसंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
World

पाकिस्तान में 14 साल की ईसाई लड़की का अपहरण कर जबरन धर्म परिवर्तन और शादी

11 दिसंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
World

चेक गणराज्य के अस्पताल में गोलीबारी में छह लोगों की मौत

11 दिसंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
World

ब्रिटेन : 25 महिलाओं के यौन उत्पीड़न में भारतीय मूल का डॉक्टर दोषी

11 दिसंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
World

अमेरिका के न्यू जर्सी में स्टोर के बाहर गोलीबारी, एक पुलिस कर्मी सहित छह की मौत

11 दिसंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
World

लंबे लोगों और बढ़ती जनसंख्या से खाने की खपत में 80 फीसदी बढ़ोतरी

11 दिसंबर 2019

आंग सान सू की (फाइल फोटो)
World

रोहिंग्या नरसंहार मुद्दे पर अंतरराष्ट्रीय अदालत पहुंची सू की, गांबिया के आरोपों का किया सामना

11 दिसंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

निर्भया रेप केस : 4 गुनहगारों को तिहाड़ के जेल नंबर 3 में दी जा सकती है फांसी

निर्भया रेप केस में दोषियों की फांसी की तैयारी शुरू कर दी गई है। दूसरी तरफ दोषी विनय शर्मा की दया याचिका पर राष्ट्रपति के रुख का भी इंतजार है।

11 दिसंबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 4:18

बदले की आग में झुलसकर लौट रही है नागिन, ऐसे खेलेगी जहरीला खेल

10 दिसंबर 2019

पीएम मोदी 3:06

2019 में ये ट्वीट बना पीएम मोदी का 'गोल्डन ट्वीट' ,विराट कोहली समेत कई हैशटैग भी किए गए पसंद

10 दिसंबर 2019

राशिफल 5:33

11 दिसंबर राशिफल | ऐसा रहेगा आपका आज का दिन, देखिए क्या कहती है आपकी राशि?

10 दिसंबर 2019

भारतीय सेना 1:37

पोखरण में दिखी भारत की ताकत, सेना ने होवित्जर तोपों से बरसाए ये 'खास' बम

10 दिसंबर 2019

Related

केंद्रीय पर्यावरण मंत्री प्रकाश जावड़ेकर
World

COP 25 : पर्यावरण मंत्री जावड़ेकर बोले, जलवायु परिवर्तन पर हम अपना वादा निभा रहे हैं

11 दिसंबर 2019

डोनाल्ड ट्रंप (फाइल फोटो)
World

डोनाल्ड ट्रंप के खिलाफ महाभियोग पर डेमोक्रेट और रिपब्लिकनों में तीखी बहस

11 दिसंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
World

अमेरिका: भारतीय मूल के सिख टैक्सी ड्राइवर के साथ हुआ नस्लीय दुर्व्यवहार

11 दिसंबर 2019

India now second largest arms importer in world
World

हथियारों के आयात में भारत दूसरे नंबर पर, लेकिन बिक्री में पीछे

10 दिसंबर 2019

अमेरिका ने नागरिकता बिल पर चिंता जताई है
World

नागरिकता कानून: अमेरिकी धार्मिक आयोग को भारत का जवाब, अपने काम से काम रखें

10 दिसंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
World

सूडान धमाके में भारतीयों की मौत, 14 की हुई पहचान, आज आएंगे शव

10 दिसंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
Niine

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited