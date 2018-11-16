शहर चुनें

जिम्बाब्वे में बस दुर्घटनाग्रस्त, 40 यात्रियों की मौत, 20 गंभीर रूप से घायल

एजेंसी, हरारे Updated Fri, 16 Nov 2018 02:52 PM IST
Zimbabve Bus Accident
Zimbabve Bus Accident - फोटो : Agency
ख़बर सुनें
जिम्बाब्वे के ग्वांडा जिले में हुई एक बस दुर्घटना में 40 लोगों के मारे जाने की खबर है। स्थानीय पुलिस के अनुसार, इस हादसे में बस में सवार 20 लोग गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए हैं। हादसा गुरुवार की देर रात हुआ था।
हालांकि पुलिस को घटना के कारणों के बारे में अब तक पता नहीं चल सका है। बस दुर्घटना ग्वांडा जिले में हुई, जो राजधानी हरारे से 550 किलोमीटर दूर दक्षिण में स्थित है।

जिम्बाब्वे में बस दुर्घटनाग्रस्त 40 यात्रियों की मौत
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news all breaking news and live updates.

