ओमान में फंसे 30 भारतीय, पीएम से लगाई वापस लाने की गुहार, छह महीने से नहीं मिली तनख्वाह

At least 30 Indian labourers stranded in Oman's Muscat have requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring them back to India after the company that had employed them allegedly refused to pay their wages due from the past 6 months. pic.twitter.com/OGYwVURZ42— ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2020
Embassy of India in Oman: This case has recently come to the notice of the Embassy. We are in touch with the workers as well as the concerned Omani authorities and have also provided legal advice. We will extend the necessary support towards resolution of issues of these workers. https://t.co/FpLhHrqfYo— ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.