शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   World ›   30 Indians stranded in Oman,pleaded to PM Modi for return, salary not received for six months

ओमान में फंसे 30 भारतीय, पीएम से लगाई वापस लाने की गुहार, छह महीने से नहीं मिली तनख्वाह

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Fri, 21 Feb 2020 07:05 PM IST
विज्ञापन
ओमान में फंसे भारतीय
ओमान में फंसे भारतीय - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
ओमान की राजधानी मस्कट में फंसे 30 भारतीयों ने प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी से गुहार लगाई है कि उन्हें यहां से वापस भारत ले जाया जाएं। मजदूरों का कहना है कि जिस कंपनी में वह काम कर रहे हैं उसने उनकी पिछले छह महीनों की तनख्वाह देने से इंकार कर दिया है। 
विज्ञापन
वहीं, ओमान में स्थित भारतीय दूतावास ने कहा है कि यह मामला हाल ही में दूतावास के संज्ञान में आया है। हम श्रमिकों के साथ-साथ संबंधित ओमानी अधिकारियों के संपर्क में हैं और कानूनी सलाह भी दी है। हम इन श्रमिकों के मुद्दों के समाधान की दिशा में आवश्यक कदम उठाएंगे। 


 

इस महाशिवरात्रि, घर बैठे कराएं ज्योतिर्लिंगों का अभिषेक, मिलेगा भगवान शिव का आशीर्वाद
Buy Now!
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
oman narendra modi

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

Raj Kundra, Shilpa Shetty with baby girl
Bollywood

दूसरी बार मां बनीं शिल्पा शेट्टी, बेटी का हाथ पकड़कर शेयर की पहली तस्वीर

21 फरवरी 2020

Himansh Kohli and Neha Kakkar
Bollywood

ब्रेकअप पर नेहा कक्कड़ के बयान के बाद हिमांश ने फिर दिया जवाब, बोले- 'केवल एक चीज जो आपको खुश...'

21 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
Model with Kiara Advani
Bollywood

कियारा आडवाणी के टॉपलेस होते ही मुश्किल में फंसे डब्बू रतनानी, अब लगा चोरी का आरोप

21 फरवरी 2020

नोएडा फरीदाबाद सड़क दोबारा खुली
Delhi

नोएडा से फरीदाबाद जाने वाला रास्ता खुलने के 10 मिनट बाद ही हुआ बंद

21 फरवरी 2020

PAN CARD IN 10 MINUTES
Tech Diary

आधार कार्ड है तो सिर्फ 10 मिनट में बनेगा पैन कार्ड, ऐसे करें अप्लाई

21 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
अमूल्या लियोना के घर पर हमला
India News

ओवैसी के सामने पाक जिंदाबाद बोलने वाली लड़की के घर हमला, 14 दिन की जेल, कौन है अमूल्या?

21 फरवरी 2020

asim riaz, jacqueline fernandez
Bollywood

Bigg Boss 13: सिद्धार्थ नहीं आसिम के हाथ लगे ये तीन बड़े प्रोजेक्ट, जैकलीन के साथ भी करेंगे काम

21 फरवरी 2020

Jio New Year 2020
Tech Diary

Jio ने बंद किया न्यू ईयर 2020 ऑफर, कम वैधता के साथ पेश किया नया प्लान

21 फरवरी 2020

महाशिवरात्रि पर बाबा महाकाल का श्रृंगार
Madhya Pradesh

उज्जैन में उमड़ा भक्तों का सैलाब, तस्वीरों में करें बाबा महाकाल के दर्शन

21 फरवरी 2020

Nirbhaya Case
Delhi NCR

Nirbhaya Case: दरिंदे विनय की नई तिकड़म, वकील बोला- कुछ देर के लिए सोता है, वो पागल...

21 फरवरी 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited