अमेरिका: राष्ट्रपति बाइडन के सलाहकार आयोग के आयुक्त के रूप में नियुक्त किए जाएंगे अमेरिकी भारतीय समेत 23 नेता

Indian Americans Ajay Bhutoria, Kamal Kalsi, Sonal Shah, and Smita Shah among 23 leaders to be appointed as commissioners to the US President’s Advisory Commission on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders: White House— ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2021
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.