14 year christian girl kidnapped, forcibly converted to Islam and married off to her abductor

पाकिस्तान में 14 साल की ईसाई लड़की का अपहरण कर जबरन धर्म परिवर्तन और शादी

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Wed, 11 Dec 2019 06:54 AM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : पेक्सेल्स
ख़बर सुनें
पाकिस्तान में जबरन धर्म परिवर्तन की घटनाएं रुकने का नाम नहीं ले रही हैं। एक ओर जहां पाकिस्तानी लड़कियां चीन भेजी जा रही हैं तो वहां रहने वाली दूसरे धर्म की लड़कियां भी सुरक्षित नहीं हैं। 
ताजा मामला कराची का है जहां 14 साल ही ईसाई किशोरी हुमा यूनुस का पहले अपहरण किया गया फिर जबरन धर्म परिवर्तन कराकर उसे अपहृत करने के आरोपी अब्दुल जब्बार से ही उसकी शादी करा दी गई।

जानकारी के अनुसार, आठवीं कक्षा में पढ़ने वाली हुमा को डेरा गाजी खान ले जाया गया, उसका धर्म परिवर्तन कराने और शादी के कागज उसके माता-पिता के पास भेजे गए हैं। यह मामला फिलहाल अदालत में है। पाकिस्तान की पत्रकार ने इस संबंध में ट्वीट भी किया है।
एक अदालत में सुनवाई के बाद हुमा की मां नगीना यूनुस ने सवाल किया कि क्या पाकिस्तान में अपहरण और धर्म परिवर्तन ही उनका भविष्य है। अगर ऐसा ही है तो क्या ईसाई माताओं को अपनी बेटियों को मार देना चाहिए? उन्होंने पाकिस्तान के प्रधानमंत्री इमरान खान, बिलावल भुट्टो और सेना प्रमुख से मदद की गुहार भी लगाई है।
 
pakistan christian girl kidnapping religion conversion forced marriage
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.

