Justin Trudeau News:खालिस्तान और पाकिस्तान के चाल में फंसे Trudeau संकट में डाल दिया अपना देश!

वीडियो डेस्क/ अमर उजाला डॉट कॉम Published by: भास्कर तिवारी Updated Thu, 21 Sep 2023 09:52 PM IST
Justin Trudeau News:खालिस्तान और पाकिस्तान के चाल में  फंसे Trudeau संकट में डाल दिया अपना देश!

Recommended

कनाडा में खालिस्तान आंदोलन के समर्थक गैंगस्टर सुक्खा दुनेके की हत्या

सुक्खा दुनेके
World
21 Sep 2023

Pakistan Politics: पाक के पूर्व पीएम नवाज शरीफ ने कहा 'हमारा देश भीख मांग रहा' पूर्व की सरकार पर बरसे

Pakistan Politics:पाक के पूर्व पीएम नवाज शरीफ ने कहा 'हमारा देश भीख मांग रहा' पूर्व की सरकार पर बरसे
World
20 Sep 2023

India-Canada Tension: रिपोर्ट में हुआ खुलासा कनाडा ने कई देशों से की थी भारत की निंदा करने की मांग

जस्टिन ट्रुडो
World
20 Sep 2023

सिख फॉर जस्टिस ने हिन्दुओं को दी धमकी कहा- ‘कनाडा छोड़ो, भारत जाओ’

भारत-कनाडा
World
20 Sep 2023

रूस के राष्ट्रपति व्लादिमीर पुतिन ने की पीएम मोदी की तारीफ

व्लादिमीर पुतिन
World
13 Sep 2023

Morocco Earthquake Update News : मौत से बेखबर सो रहे थे लोग, सुबह होते ही मची चीख- पुकार । World News

मोरक्को भूकंप अपडेट समाचार
World
10 Sep 2023

मोरक्को में जबरदस्त भूकंप से तबाही, 296 लोगों की मौत; सैकड़ों घायल

मोरक्को
World
09 Sep 2023

Russia Jet Crash: रूसी राष्ट्रपति व्लादिमीर पुतिन से लिया था पंगा अब विमान हादसे में हो गई मौत

Russia Jet Crash:रूसी राष्ट्रपति व्लादिमीर पुतिन से लिया था पंगा अब विमान हादसे में हो गई मौत
World
24 Aug 2023

Chandrayaan 3 Landing : चांद पर अंतरिक्ष एजेंसियों की दिलचस्पी का ये है बड़ा कारण!

चंद्रयान-3
World
23 Aug 2023

लूना-25 के क्रैश होते ही वैज्ञानिक की तबीयत बिगड़ी, अस्पताल में भर्ती

लूना-25
World
22 Aug 2023

पाकिस्तान में इमरान खान के बिना चुनाव की तैयारी, संसद भंग होने के बाद हो सकता है चुनाव

इमरान खान
World
11 Aug 2023

चीन की अर्थव्यवस्था को लेकर बाइडन ने की भविष्यवाणी, कही ये बड़ी बात

जो बाइडन
World
11 Aug 2023

तोशाखाना मामले में इमरान खान दोषी करार हुई गिरफ्तारी

इमरान खान
World
05 Aug 2023

US President Election: अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति चुनाव में 3 भारतवंशियों ने ठोकी दावेदारी

अमेरिका राष्ट्रपति चुनाव
World
30 Jul 2023

Pm Modi France Visit: पीएम मोदी ने फ्रांस में भारतीय समुदाय को किया संबोधन

पीएम मोदी
World
14 Jul 2023

Titan Submarine: टाइटन के डूबने से पहले का वीडियो आया सामने

टाइटन पनडुब्बी
World
28 Jun 2023

Titan Submarine | समंदर का अनसुलझा रहस्य, जाने कितने 'टाइटैनिक' डूबे!

टाइटन पनडुब्बी जहाज
World
27 Jun 2023

PM Modi Egypt Visit: 'काहिरा के दिल' में मोदी, 11वीं सदी की मस्जिद का भारतीय कनेक्शन

PM Modi Egypt Visit: 'काहिरा के दिल' में मोदी, 11वीं सदी की मस्जिद का भारतीय कनेक्शन
World
26 Jun 2023

Titan Missing Submarine: टाइटन सबमरीन में सवार 5 लोगों की इतनी थी संपत्ति

टाइटन पनडुब्बी
World
24 Jun 2023

Wagner Group Rebellion: Putin के लिए भस्मासुर बना Wagner Group भरोसेमंद Yevgeny Prigozhin ने की बगावत

Wagner Group Rebellion:Putin के लिए भस्मासुर बना Wagner Group भरोसेमंद Yevgeny Prigozhin ने की बगावत
World
24 Jun 2023

Titan Submarine: टाइटन सबमरीन के हादसे की ये है वजह, जानिये कब क्या हुआ

टाइटन
World
24 Jun 2023

स्टेट डिनर के दौरान जो बाइडेन ने कहा कुछ ऐसा की हंस पड़े पीएम मोदी

पीएम मोदी
World
23 Jun 2023

अल्पसंख्यकों और मुस्लिमों को लेकर पूछा सवाल,तो पीएम मोदी ने दिया जवाब

पीएम मोदी
World
23 Jun 2023

तेज हवा और बारिश में एयरपोर्ट पर भीगते रहे पीएम मोदी, जानिए क्या है वजह

पीएम मोदी
World
22 Jun 2023

PM Modi US Visit: पीएम मोदी ने बाइडन दंपती को दिया ये खास उपहार

पीएम मोदी
World
22 Jun 2023

PM Modi US Visit : जानिए पीएम मोदी क्यों हैं दुनिया के सबसे लोकप्रिय नेता

पीएम मोदी अमेरिका
World
22 Jun 2023

टाइटैनिक का मलबा दिखाने ले गई पनडुब्बी 5 दिन से लापता

टाइटैनिक
World
22 Jun 2023

PM Modi US Visit: रूस-यूक्रेन युद्ध के साथ इन मुद्दों पर चर्चा करेंगे मोदी-बाइडन

पीएम मोदी
World
21 Jun 2023

अमेरिका में पीएम मोदी के कार्यक्रमों में जुटेंगे हजारों, फिर भी कुछ भारतवंशी निराश

पीएम मोदी
World
18 Jun 2023

अमेरिका के पूर्व राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप एक और मामले में फंसे

डोनाल्ड ट्रंप
World
09 Jun 2023
