पाकिस्तान के इस बड़े नेता को बिलावल ने बताया अपनी मां बेनजीर का कातिल

वीडियो डेस्क, अमर उजाला टीवी/ नई दिल्ली

Updated Thu, 28 Dec 2017 12:27 PM IST

पाकिस्तान की पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री बेनजीर भुट्टो की हत्या के लिए उनके बेटे बिलावल ने पाकिस्तान के पूर्व राष्ट्रपति जनरल परवेज मुशर्रफ को उनकी हत्या का जिम्मेदार ठहराया है। बिलावल ने अपनी मां बेनजीर की दसवीं बरसी पर ‘कातिल, कातिल, मुशर्रफ कातिल’ के नारे लगाए।

कुलभूषण जाधव की मां-पत्नी से बदसलूकी पर सरबजीत की बहन ने ये कहा

कुलभूषण जाधव की मां-पत्नी से बदसलूकी पर सरबजीत की बहन ने ये कहा
पाकिस्तान की जेल में बंद भारतीय कुलभूषण जाधव से एक साल बाद मिलने पहुंची उनकी मां और पत्नी से पाकिस्तान ने जो नापाक हरकत की उसपर दलबीर कौर ने भी ऐतराज जताया है। दलबीर कौर, सरबजीत की बहन हैं जिन्हें पाकिस्तान की जेल में मार डाला गया था।
