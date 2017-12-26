Download App
पाकिस्तान में माता का मंदिर जहां मुसलमान भी मांगते हैं मन्नत

वीडियो डेस्क, अमर उजाला टीवी/ नई दिल्ली

Updated Wed, 27 Dec 2017 06:37 AM IST

भारत में यूं तो लाखों मंदिर हैं और हर मंदिर की अपनी एक खासियत है। लेकिन आज हम जिस मंदिर की बात करेंगे वो भारत में नहीं बल्कि पाकिस्तान में है। जी हां हम बात करेंगे हिंगलाज माता मंदिर की। देखिए क्या है इस मंदिर की खासियत और महत्व।

