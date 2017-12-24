Download App
ट्रांसजेंडर ड्राइवर: काम मांगने जाती हूं तो मजाक उड़ा लौटा देते हैं लोग

बसंत कुमार, अमर उजाला टीवी/ नई दिल्ली

Updated Sun, 24 Dec 2017 12:29 PM IST

सब चाहते हैं कि ट्रांसजेंडर्स ताली बजाकर पैसे मांगने की बजाय कुछ करके जिंदगी गुजारें लेकिन जब कोई ट्रांसजेंडर अलग करने की कोशिश करता है तो कदम-कदम पर उन्हें रोका जाता है। कोलकाता की रहने वाली पल्लवी चतुर्वेदी भी ऐसी ही ट्रांसजेंडर है। अमर उजाला पर देखिए पश्चिम बंगाल की पहली ट्रांसजेंडर ड्राइवर की कहानी।

