Hindi News ›   Video ›   India News ›   Karnataka Election Result: Himachal model run in Karnataka, victory due to old pension and local issues

Karnataka Election Result: कर्नाटक में चला हिमाचल मॉडल, पुरानी पेंशन और स्थानीय मुद्दों से मिली जीत

वीडियो डेस्क अमर उजाला डॉट कॉम Published by: अम्बुज यादव Updated Sun, 14 May 2023 02:32 AM IST
Karnataka Election Result: Himachal model run in Karnataka, victory due to old pension and local issues
Karnataka Election Result: कर्नाटक में चला हिमाचल मॉडल, पुरानी पेंशन और स्थानीय मुद्दों से मिली जीत

Exclusive: यूपी निकाय चुनाव पर अल्पसंख्यक कल्याण मंत्री दानिश आजाद अंसारी से खास बातचीत

यूपी निकाय चुनाव
India News
13 May 2023

Weather Forecast 13 May 2023 | देखिए क्या है आपके यहां मौसम का हाल | Weather Report Today

Weather Forecast 13 May 2023 | देखिए क्या है आपके यहां मौसम का हाल | Weather Report Today
India News
13 May 2023

Karnataka Election Result: कर्नाटक में कांग्रेस की जीत पीएम मोदी की हार है जयराम रमेश ने किया दावा

Karnataka Election Result: कर्नाटक में कांग्रेस की जीत पीएम मोदी की हार है जयराम रमेश ने किया दावा
India News
13 May 2023

Pravin Togadia Controversy: PM, CM, जज, DM और SP केवल हिंदू ही बनेंगे तोगड़िया का विवादित बयान

Pravin Togadia Controversy: PM, CM, जज, DM और SP केवल हिंदू ही बनेंगे तोगड़िया का विवादित बयान
India News
13 May 2023

Maharashtra politics: अजीत पवार के बयान से महाराष्ट्र का सियासी पारा हाई

Maharashtra politics:अजीत पवार के बयान से महाराष्ट्र का सियासी पारा हाई
India News
13 May 2023

Rahul Gandhi: क्यों सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने रोक दिया उस जज का प्रमोशन जिसने दिया था राहुल गांधी पर फैसला?

राहुल गांधी
India News
12 May 2023

Gyanvapi Carbon Dating: जानिए कार्बन डेटिंग से कैसे निकाली जाएगी ज्ञानवापी शिवलिंगनुमा आकृति की उम्र।

ज्ञानवापी कार्बन डेटिंग
India News
12 May 2023

सीएम योगी ने पूरी कैबिनेट संग देखी फिल्म द केरल स्टोरी

सीएम योगी
India News
12 May 2023
9
10

Rajasthan Politics: Sachin Pilot की यात्रा के बीच कांग्रेस की Delhi में बैठक। Sukhjinder Randhawa

सचिन पायलट
India News
12 May 2023

द केरल स्टोरी पर रोक के लिए SC ने लगाई बंगाल सरकार को फटकार

द केरल स्टोरी
India News
12 May 2023

Ajit Pawar: Supreme Court के फैसले पर आया, अजित पवार का पहला बयान । CM Shinde

अजित पवार
India News
12 May 2023

पीएम मोदी के राजनीति संन्यास पर जगदीश शेट्टार ने कही बड़ी बात

जगदीश शेट्टार
India News
12 May 2023

कर्नाटक चुनाव के नताजों से पहले बीजेपी सांसद ने की जगदीश शेट्टार की जीत की भविष्यवाणी

जगदीश शेट्टार
India News
12 May 2023

Anand Mohan Singh: बाहुबली नेता आनंद मोहन की रिहाई के खिलाफ Supreme Court पहुंचे BJP नेता।

आनंद मोहन सिंह
India News
12 May 2023

Karnataka Election: एग्जिट पोल के बाद सट्टा बाजार ने भी किया कांग्रेस को लेकर चौंकाने वाला दावा!

कर्नाटक चुनाव
India News
12 May 2023

30 हजार वेतन पाने वाली निकली 7 करोड़ की आसामी

भोपाल न्यूज
India News
12 May 2023

Lok Sabha Election: CM Nitish के मंसूबे पर Naveen Patnaik ने फेरा पानी। PM Modi । Mission 2024

सीएम नीतीश
India News
12 May 2023

karnataka Exit Poll: प्रियांक खरगे का बड़ा दावा, ऑपरेशन लोटस की जताई आशंका

प्रियांक खरगे
India News
12 May 2023

Cyclone Mocha Live Update: 175 किलोमीटर प्रति घंटे की रफ्तार से चलेंगी हवाएं, दिल्ली में बढ़ेगा पारा

मोचा
India News
12 May 2023

बढ़ते तापमान से हाल बेहाल, दिल्ली-एनसीआर समेत इन राज्यों में बढ़ेगी गर्मी तो कहीं होगी बारिश

मौसम
India News
12 May 2023

Weather Forecast 12 May 2023 | देखिए क्या है आपके यहां मौसम का हाल | Weather Report Today

Weather Forecast 12 May 2023 | देखिए क्या है आपके यहां मौसम का हाल | Weather Report Today
India News
12 May 2023

Maharashtra Political Crisis: सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने तत्कालीन गवर्नर भगत सिंह कोश्यारी पर तीखी टिप्पणी की

Maharashtra Political Crisis:सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने तत्कालीन गवर्नर भगत सिंह कोश्यारी पर तीखी टिप्पणी की
India News
12 May 2023

Maharashtra Political Crisis: सुप्रीम कोर्ट के फैसले से महाराष्ट्र में बढ़ी सियासी सरगर्मी

Maharashtra Political Crisis:सुप्रीम कोर्ट के फैसले से महाराष्ट्र में बढ़ी सियासी सरगर्मी
India News
12 May 2023

बाबा महाकाल के दरबार मे व्यवस्थाओ की कैसी कहानी? ना मेटिंग न शामियाने और ना ही पीने का पानी

बाबा महाकाल के दरबार मे व्यवस्थाओ की कैसी कहानी? ना मेटिंग न शामियाने और ना ही पीने का पानी
India News
12 May 2023

अमर उजाला टीम ने आम भक्त के तौर पर किए महाकाल के दर्शन श्रद्धालुओं से बात कर उनकी तकलीफों को जाना

अमर उजाला टीम ने आम भक्त के तौर पर किए महाकाल के दर्शन श्रद्धालुओं से बात कर उनकी तकलीफों को जाना
India News
12 May 2023

Karnataka Exit Poll 2023: कर्नाटक चुनाव के एग्जिट पोल्स ने दिए ये 7 बड़े सियासी संकेत!

कर्नाटक चुनाव
India News
11 May 2023

कर्नाटक के नतीजे 2024 के लोकसभा चुनाव को करेगा प्रभावित, BJP की बढ़ेगी मुश्किलें?

कर्नाटक चुनाव
India News
11 May 2023

Karnataka Exit Poll 2023: एग्जिट पोल आते ही कांग्रेस-बीजेपी के ट्वीट से गरमाया मामला

कर्नाटक चुनाव
India News
11 May 2023

Maharshtra Political Crisis: उद्धव ठाकरे के इस्तीफे पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने कह दी बड़ी बात

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
India News
11 May 2023

सुप्रीम कोर्ट के फैसले पर सीएम अरविंद केजरीवाल की 10 बड़ी बातें

सीएम केजरीवाल
India News
11 May 2023
