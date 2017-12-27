Download App
आपका शहर Close

चीन-पाकिस्तान ने अब रची भारत के दोस्त को फंसाने की साजिश, क्या होगा असर?

वीडियो डेस्क,अमर उजाला टीवी/ नई दिल्ली

Updated Wed, 27 Dec 2017 03:10 PM IST

चीन और पाकिस्तान अपनी पचास अरब डॉलर की आर्थिक कॉरिडोर परियोजना के जरिए भारत के खिलाफ एक और चाल चल रहे है। भारत के करीबी दुश्मन मुल्क पाकिस्तान के बाद अब चीन भारत के नजदीकी दोस्त अफगानिस्तान को अपने इस ड्रीम प्रोजेक्ट में शामिल करने की साजिश रच रहा है। आइए बताते हैं आखिर क्या है सीपीईसी प्रोजेक्ट और अफगानिस्तान को इसमें शामिल कर कैसे चीन और पाकिस्तान ने चली है भारत के खिलाफ बड़ी चाल।

LiveConversation

Also View

यहां बना दुनिया का सबसे खतरनाक पुल, देखकर रह जाएंगे दंग

यहां बना दुनिया का सबसे खतरनाक पुल, देखकर रह जाएंगे दंग
चीन ने एक बार फिर अपने देश में नया अजूबा बनाकर तैयार कर लिया है। चीन में पर्यटन को बढ़ावा देने के लिए जमीन से 218 मीटर ऊपर एक कांच का पुल बनाया गया है।
Related Videos
नेशनल
चीन में हिरासत में लिए गए छह हजार अधिकारी, क्या भारत में होगी कार्रवाई ?

चीन में हिरासत में लिए गए छह हजार अधिकारी, क्या भारत में होगी कार्रवाई ?
इंटरनेशनल
ये देश चलाएगा पाकिस्तान में डॉलर की जगह अपनी करेंसी!

ये देश चलाएगा पाकिस्तान में डॉलर की जगह अपनी करेंसी!
इंटरनेशनल
पाकिस्तान पर कब्जे की योजना में चीन! US और भारत की बढ़ी चिंता

पाकिस्तान पर कब्जे की योजना में चीन! US और भारत की बढ़ी चिंता

नेशनल
62वीं मंजिल से गिरा चीन का स्पाइडरमैन, हुआ ये हाल

62वीं मंजिल से गिरा चीन का स्पाइडरमैन, हुआ ये हाल
Most Viewed

सेक्स स्कैंडल में फंसी एक्ट्रेस ने खोला सच, दलाल ऐसे करता था डील
Trending

VIDEO: सलमान खान ने ऐसे मनाया अपना 52वां जन्मदिन
Featured

गालिब जब मरे तो उनके पास दफन होने लायक जमीन तक नहीं थी
Video Banner
सिटीजन जर्नलिस्ट, सोनीपत

सिटीजन जर्नलिस्ट अनिल कश्यप ने खोली गरीबों से धोखाधड़ी की पोल
गोरख प्रसाद, सिटीजन जर्नलिस्ट/ देवरिया

Video: यूपी बीजेपी के एमएलए का खुला ऐलान “गुंडा हूं मैं”
सिटीजन जर्नलिस्ट, जयपुर

गुजरात चुनाव से पहले फिर वाइरल हुआ रेगिस्तान की दहशत का ये वीडियो
X
LiveConversation
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!