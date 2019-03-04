शहर चुनें

पशुधन बीमा योजना में पशुपालकों को मिलेगी

Haldwani Bureauहल्द्वानी ब्यूरो Updated Mon, 04 Mar 2019 01:59 AM IST
भीमताल (नैनीताल)। पशुपालन विभाग पशुधन का बीमा कराने के लिए सब्सिडी दे रहा है। पशु चिकित्साधिकारी डॉ. दीपाली लालवानी ने बताया कि गाय, भैंस, बकरी, भेड़, घोडे़, खच्चर के लिए यह योजना है। इसके लिए विकासखंड क्षेत्र में 70 से अधिक पशुपालकों ने बीमा कराया है। विभाग एपीएल पशुपालकों को 60 प्रतिशत और बीपीएल/एससी पशुपालकों को 80 प्रतिशत तक की सब्सिडी दे रहा है। इसलिए एपीएल वर्ग के पशुपालकों से प्रीमियम का 40 प्रतिशत और बीपीएल/एससी पशुपालकों से 20 प्रतिशत अंश लिया जा रहा है।
बीमा के लिए सब्सिडी दे रहा पशुपालन विभाग

