Uttarakhand ›   Champawat ›   महाविद्यालय में पीजी डिप्लोमा इन योगा विषय को मंजूरी, प्रवेश शुरू

महाविद्यालय में पीजी डिप्लोमा इन योगा विषय को मंजूरी, प्रवेश शुरू

Haldwani Bureauहल्द्वानी ब्यूरो Updated Tue, 25 Jun 2019 12:25 AM IST
टनकपुर (चंपावत)। राजकीय महाविद्यालय में पीजी डिप्लोमा इन योगा विषय को मंजूरी मिल गई है। योग की कक्षा शुरू होने से छात्र-छात्राओं में खासा उत्साह बना हुआ है। इस बार प्रथम वर्ष योग की कक्षा के लिए 60 सीटों को मंजूरी मिली है। योग विभाग के प्रभारी डॉ. पंकज उप्रेती ने बताया कि योग विषय को लेकर महाविद्यालय काफी समय से तैयारी कर रहा था।

पैनल के उपरांत सभी औपचारिकताएं पूरी कर ली गई थी, लेकिन अब विश्वविद्यालय ने योग कक्षा के संचालन की मंजूरी दे दी है। उन्होंने बताया कि विश्वविद्यालय की वेबसाइट में उक्त विषय के जुड़ने के बाद योग विषय पढ़ने के इच्छुक छात्र प्रवेश के लिए संपर्क कर रहे हैं। इधर छात्र संघ अध्यक्ष सूरज कुमार ने पूर्व छात्र संघ अध्यक्ष दीपक पचौली, अमन ठाकुर, कोषाध्यक्ष मनोज कुमार, उप सचिव कबीर सिंह, आनंद यादव आयूष उपाध्याय आदि छात्र नेताओं ने महाविद्यालय में योग विषय खुलने पर खुशी जताते हुए छात्र-छात्राओं से अधिक से अधिक संख्या में प्रवेश लेने की अपील की है। ब्यूरो

