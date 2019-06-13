शहर चुनें

Champawat › नुक्कड़ नाटक के जरिए वनाग्नि के नुकसान की जानकारी दी

नुक्कड़ नाटक के जरिए वनाग्नि के नुकसान की जानकारी दी

13 Jun 2019
ख़बर सुनें
चंपावत। जिला मुख्यालय के गोरलचौड़ मैदान में देहरादून से आई टीम ने नुक्कड़ नाटक के जरिए वनों में आग से नुकसान और आग लगाते पकड़े जाने पर सजा के प्रावधान की जानकारी दी।
अग्नि सुरक्षा समिति के संयोजक किशन सिंह दानू, प्रकाश चंद्र, सोनू, संजय आदि ने नुक्कड़ नाटक की प्रस्तुति दी। इस मौके पर नगरपालिका अध्यक्ष विजय वर्मा, वन क्षेत्राधिकारी केसी तिवारी आदि थे।

