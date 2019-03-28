शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Uttarakhand ›   Almora ›   डाक अदालत में एक भी मामला नहीं आया

डाक अदालत में एक भी मामला नहीं आया

Haldwani Bureauहल्द्वानी ब्यूरो Updated Thu, 28 Mar 2019 11:21 PM IST
अल्मोड़ा। अल्मोड़ा प्रधान डाकघर में बृहस्पतिवार को डाक अदालत का आयोजन किया गया, लेकिन दिनभर एक भी प्रकरण सामने नहीं आया।
डाक अधीक्षक ललित जोशी ने बताया कि डाक अदालत में पेंशनर अपनी विभिन्न समस्याएं लेकर आते हैं, जिसका मौके पर निवारण किया जाता है। लेकिन दिनभर एक भी व्यक्ति समस्या लेकर नहीं पहुंचा। जबकि समाचार पत्रों के माध्यम से प्रचार-प्रसार भी किया गया था। उन्होंने बताया कि डाक अदालत में आने वाले सभी प्रकरण उनके द्वारा ही देखे जाते हैं।

राहुल गांधी (फाइल)
India News

कांग्रेस 2 अप्रैल को जारी करेगी अपना घोषणापत्र, रोजगार होगा सबसे बड़ा मुद्दा

28 मार्च 2019

मछली का शिकार करता 'ग्रे हेरॉन' पक्षी
Kanpur

PHOTOS: हैरान कर देगा 'ग्रे हेरॉन' के शिकार का अनोखा अंदाज, यकीनन इससे पहले नहीं देखा होगा

28 मार्च 2019

Finance Ministry: Due cash flows over GDP after Notebandi
India News

वित्त मंत्रालय: नोटबंदी के बाद जीडीपी के मुकाबले घटा नकदी प्रवाह

28 मार्च 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
World

ब्रुनेई में समलैंगिक सेक्स के लिए पत्थरों से मार डालने की सजा

28 मार्च 2019

मंदिर की घंटी
Bizarre News

मंदिर में जाने से पहले क्यों बजाते हैं घंटी? वजह हैरान कर देगी आपको

28 मार्च 2019

फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

आधार को पैन से जोड़ने के खिलाफ याचिका खारिज, याची ने केंद्र सरकार की अधिसूचना को दी थी चुनौती

28 मार्च 2019

भाजपा ने इन आठ महिलाओं को बनाया है उम्मीदवार
Lucknow

भाजपा ने यूपी में आठ महिलाओं को बनाया प्रत्याशी, 13 सांसदों का कटा टिकट

27 मार्च 2019

किम जोंग उन
World

फोटोग्राफर के कैमरे से भीड़ में छिप गई तानाशाह किम जोंग की गर्दन, नौकरी से निकाला

27 मार्च 2019

सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
India News

मलेरिया के कारण हुई मौत ‘दुर्घटना’ नहीं : सुप्रीम कोर्ट

27 मार्च 2019

एंटोनियो गुटेरस
America

सोशल मीडिया से ‘जंगल में आग की तरह फैल’ रही नफरत : संयुक्त राष्ट्र

27 मार्च 2019

