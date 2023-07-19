Asian Games: नहीं थम रहा कुश्ती का विवाद, विनेश-बजरंग की डायरेक्ट एंट्री से बढ़ी नाराजगी; जानें पूरा मामला

अंतिम ने यह भी कहा कि विनेश ने पिछले एक साल में कोई बड़ी उपलब्धि नहीं हासिल की है। इसके बावजूद उन्हें बिना किसी ट्रायल के एशियाई खेलों में भेजा जा रहा है। यह निराश करने वाला फैसला है।



#WATCH | Wrestler Antim Panghal says, "Vinesh (Phogat) is being sent directly, she doesn't have any achievements in the last one year but despite that, she is being sent directly. Even in the Commonwealth Games trial, I had a 3-3 bout with her. Then too, I was cheated...A fair… https://t.co/X6b5LzOuyd pic.twitter.com/gdVKPdd0Bq