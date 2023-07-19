Notifications

Asian Games: नहीं थम रहा कुश्ती का विवाद, विनेश-बजरंग की डायरेक्ट एंट्री से बढ़ी नाराजगी; जानें पूरा मामला

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: शक्तिराज सिंह Updated Wed, 19 Jul 2023 12:33 PM IST
विनेश फोगाट और बजरंग पूनिया लंबे समय से प्रदर्शन में शामिल थे और दोनों पहलवान ठीक से अभ्यास भी नहीं कर पाए हैं। हालांकि, दोनों का पिछला रिकॉर्ड शानदार है। इसी वजह से उन्हें एशियाई खेलों के लिए हुए ट्रायल में छूट दी गई है।
 

विनेश फोगाट (बाएं) अंतिम पंघाल (दाएं) - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया

भारतीय कुश्ती में विवाद थमने का नाम नहीं ले रहे हैं। अब एशियाई खेलों में विनेश फोगाट और बजरंग पूनिया को सीधे टीम में शामिल किए जाने पर बवाल हो रहा है। पहले पहलवान अंतिम पंघाल ने एशियाई खेलों के लिए विनेश फोगाट को डायरेक्ट एंट्री मिलने पर नाराजगी जताई और अब विशाल कालीरमन ने बजरंग को मौका दिया जाने पर अपना गुस्सा जाहिर किया है। दोनों पहलवानों ने वीडियो जारी कर अपनी नाराजगी जाहिर की है।


अंतिम ने क्या कहा?
अंतिम ने एक वीडियो में अपनी बात कही है। उन्होंने कहा "विनेश को एशियाई खेलों के लिए सीधे प्रवेश दिया गया है, इसके बावजूद कि उन्होंने पिछले एक साल से अभ्यास नहीं किया है। मैंने 2022 जूनियर विश्व चैम्पियनशिप में स्वर्ण पदक जीता। राष्ट्रमंडल खेलों के ट्रायल में भी उनके साथ मेरा मुकाबला 3-3 की बराबरी पर था, तब भी मेरे साथ धोखा हुआ था और मुझे हार मिली थी। क्या मुझे कुश्ती छोड़ देनी चाहिए? मैं बस एक निष्पक्ष सुनवाई चाहती हूं। मैं यह नहीं कह रही हूं कि केवल मैं ही उसे हरा सकती हूं, कई महिला पहलवान हैं जो ऐसा कर सकती हैं।"

 

अंतिम ने यह भी कहा कि विनेश ने पिछले एक साल में कोई बड़ी उपलब्धि नहीं हासिल की है। इसके बावजूद उन्हें बिना किसी ट्रायल के एशियाई खेलों में भेजा जा रहा है। यह निराश करने वाला फैसला है।
 


विशाल ने क्या कहा?
एशियाई खेलों के लिए बिना किसी ट्रायल के बजरंग को टीम में चुने जाने पर पहलवान विशाल कालीरमन ने कहा "मैं भी 65 किग्रा से भार वर्ग में खेलता हूं और एशियाई खेलों के लिए बजरंग पूनिया को बिना किसी ट्रायल के सीधे प्रवेश दिया गया है। वे एक साल से विरोध प्रदर्शन कर रहे हैं, जबकि हम अभ्यास कर रहे हैं। हम एक ट्रायल की अपील करते हैं... हम कोई एहसान या लाभ नहीं चाहते। कम से कम एक ट्रायल होना चाहिए अन्यथा हम अदालत जाने के लिए तैयार हैं... हम अदालत के समक्ष अपील करेंगे। हम 15 वर्षों से अभ्यास कर रहे हैं। अगर बजरंग पुनिया इस बात से इंकार करते हैं कि वह एशियाई खेलों में नहीं खेलेंगे तभी किसी और को मौका मिलेगा।''



भारतीय ओलंपिक संघ (आईओए) की तदर्थ समिति ने मंगलवार को तय किया कि 22 और 23 जुलाई को केडी जाधव इंडोर स्टेडियम में ट्रायल होंगे। इसमें विनेश और बजरंग हिस्सा नहीं लेंगे। भारतीय कुश्ती महासंघ (WFI) के पूर्व अध्यक्ष और भाजपा सांसद बृजभूषण शरण सिंह के खिलाफ यौन उत्पीड़न के आरोप लगाने वाले पहलवान बजरंग (65) और विनेश फोगाट (53 किलो) को बिना ट्रायल के एशियाई खेलों की टीम में शामिल कर लिया गया है। तदर्थ समिति ने दोनों को टीम के मुख्य प्रशिक्षकों की मर्जी के खिलाफ टीम में जगह दी है। इस फैसले के खिलाफ इन दोनों के भारवर्ग के दूसरे पहलवानों में रोष व्याप्त है।

कोच बोले, छूट का किया था विरोध
तदर्थ समिति ने 22 और 23 जुलाई को होने वाले ट्रायल से चार दिन पहले इसके मानदंडों का सर्कुलर जारी किया, जिसमें बजरंग और विनेश का नाम लिए बिना उनके भारवर्ग 65 और 53 किलो में पहलवान चयनित कर लिए जाने की बात कही गई है। समिति के एक सदस्य का कहना है कि 22 और 23 को फ्रीस्टाइल, ग्रीको रोमन और महिला वर्ग के सभी छह-छह भार वर्गों में ट्रायल होगा। पुरुषों के 65 और महिलाओं के 53 भारवर्ग के विजेता पहलवान का नाम एशियाड के लिए स्टैंडबाई के रूप में भेजा जाएगा। अगर बजरंग और विनेश एशियाड में नहीं खेलते हैं तो दोनों स्टैंडबाई को टीम में रखा जाएगा।

पुरुष और महिला टीम के मुख्य प्रशिक्षक जगमिंदर सिंह और विरेंदर दहिया का कहना है कि उन्हें बैठक में नहीं बुलाया गया। उन्होंने दोनों को छूट देने का विरोध किया था, लेकिन समिति ने अपने दोनों को टीम में शामिल कर लिया।

रवि को नहीं मिली छूट
सूत्र बताते हैं कि डब्ल्यूएफआई की चयन नीति के अनुसार बजरंग, विनेश और रवि कुमार को ओलंपिक और विश्व चैंपियनशिप का पदक विजेता होने के नाते सीधे टीम में प्रवेश दिया जाना था, लेकिन रवि के चौथे रैकिंग टूर्नामेंट चोटिल होने के कारण नहीं खेलने के चलते उन्हें यह छूट नहीं दी गई। अभी यह तय नहीं है कि बजरंग, विनेश के साथ आंदोलन में साथी साक्षी मलिक, संगीता फोगाट, जितेंदर कुमार, सत्यव्रत कादियान ट्रायल में खेलेंगे या नहीं। चारों इस वक्त विदेश में तैयारी कर रहे हैं।

 

