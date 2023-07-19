Asian Games: नहीं थम रहा कुश्ती का विवाद, विनेश-बजरंग की डायरेक्ट एंट्री से बढ़ी नाराजगी; जानें पूरा मामला

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
VIDEO | "Vinesh (Phogat) has been given direct entry for Asian Games despite that she has not been practiced for past one year. I won gold medal in the 2022 Junior World Championship. Even in the Commonwealth Games trial, I had a 3-3 bout with her. Then too, I was cheated. Should… pic.twitter.com/kftenHutKH— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 19, 2023
अंतिम ने यह भी कहा कि विनेश ने पिछले एक साल में कोई बड़ी उपलब्धि नहीं हासिल की है। इसके बावजूद उन्हें बिना किसी ट्रायल के एशियाई खेलों में भेजा जा रहा है। यह निराश करने वाला फैसला है।
#WATCH | Wrestler Antim Panghal says, "Vinesh (Phogat) is being sent directly, she doesn't have any achievements in the last one year but despite that, she is being sent directly. Even in the Commonwealth Games trial, I had a 3-3 bout with her. Then too, I was cheated...A fair… https://t.co/X6b5LzOuyd pic.twitter.com/gdVKPdd0Bq— ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2023
#WATCH | Delhi: Wrestler Vishal Kaliraman says, "Even I play in the under 65kg category and for the Asian Games Bajrang Punia has been given direct entry without any trial. They have been staging a protest for a year now, while we have been practising. We appeal for a trial... We… https://t.co/X6b5LzOuyd pic.twitter.com/IOSmRDlXFR— ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2023
