World Championship: अंतिम पंघाल ने जीता कांस्य, टूर्नामेंट में भारत के लिए पहला पदक, ओलंपिक कोटा भी हासिल किया

WORLD WRESTLING🤼C'SHIP— SPORTS ARENA🇮🇳 (@SportsArena1234) September 21, 2023
ANTIM PANGHAL SECURES 🥉 & OLY QUOTA
Antim scored a dominant win over the 🇸🇪 to secure 🥉 - 🇮🇳's first 🏅 at #WrestleBegrade.
After the heartbreak of the SF loss against the 🇧🇾, she bounced back in style to cement her status as the future of 🇮🇳 🤼.f pic.twitter.com/TeiG8khQHK
