Video: लियोनल मेसी ने अमेरिका में जीती पहली ट्रॉफी, डेविड बेकहम की टीम इंटर मियामी ने लीग कप पर किया कब्जा

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
🏆💥 SOMOS CAMPEONES 🏆💥 pic.twitter.com/zpczG0eWjE— Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) August 20, 2023
Este equipo 🫶🥹 pic.twitter.com/cXrFCf2fPc— Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) August 20, 2023
This is how you treat the Goat, PSG can’t relate pic.twitter.com/Uh1duOkDvD— ganesh🇦🇷 (@breathMessi21) August 20, 2023
Out of this WORLD. 💫— Major League Soccer (@MLS) August 20, 2023
Take a bow, Leo Messi. pic.twitter.com/qm90VJtVbc
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.
Next Article
Followed