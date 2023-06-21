Notifications

Hindi News ›   Sports ›   Video watch Huge Brawl Breaks Out Between India Pakistan Players ind vs pak football SAFF Championship

SAFF Football: भारत-पाकिस्तान मैच में बवाल; भारतीय कोच से भिड़े पाकिस्तानी खिलाड़ी, रेफरी ने लिया कड़ा फैसला

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बेंगलुरु Published by: रोहित राज Updated Wed, 21 Jun 2023 10:10 PM IST
सार

सैफ चैंपियनशिप 2023 के दूसरे मुकाबले में चिर प्रतिद्वंद्वी भारत और पाकिस्तान की टीमें आमने-सामने हुईं। दोनों देशों के बीच कोई भी मैच और बवाल न हो, ऐसा हो ही नहीं सकता। फुटबॉल मैच में भी जमकर बवाल हुआ है।

Video watch Huge Brawl Breaks Out Between India Pakistan Players ind vs pak football SAFF Championship
भारतीय कोच से बहस करते पाकिस्तानी खिलाड़ी - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
विस्तार

दक्षिण एशिया के प्रतिष्ठित फुटबॉल टूर्नामेंट सैफ चैंपियनशिप की शुरुआत बुधवार (21 जून) को हुई। टूर्नामेंट के पहले मैच में कुवैत ने नेपाल को 3-1 से हरा दिया। वहीं, दूसरे मुकाबले में चिर प्रतिद्वंद्वी भारत और पाकिस्तान की टीमें आमने-सामने हुईं। दोनों देशों के बीच कोई भी मैच और बवाल न हो, ऐसा हो ही नहीं सकता। फुटबॉल मैच में भी जमकर बवाल हुआ है।


भारतीय टीम ने शुरू से ही पाकिस्तान पर दबाव बनाए रखा। उसने पहले हाफ में ही दो गोल कर दिए। भारतीय कप्तान सुनील छेत्री ने 10वें मिनट में पहला गोल किया। इसके बाद उन्होंने 16वें मिनट में दूसरा गोल पेनल्टी पर किया। भारत के लगातार हमले से पाकिस्तान खिलाड़ी मैदान पर घबरा गए। उन्हें समझ नहीं आ रहा था कि वह क्या करें। इसी बीच वह अपना आपा खो बैठे और भारतीय कोच इगोर स्टिमैक से बहस करने लगे।

 

क्या है पूरा मामला?
दरअसल, भारतीय कोच के पास जब गेंद गई तो वह उसे पाकिस्तानी खिलाड़ी से दूर कर रहे थे। इतने में पाकिस्तान के अब्दुल्ला इकबाल आपा खो बैठे और स्टिमैक से बहस करने लगे। देखते-देखते कई पाकिस्तानी खिलाड़ियों ने स्टिमैक को घेर लिया। इतना ही नहीं खिलाड़ियों के पाकिस्तान के मुख्य कोच शहजाद अनवर भी भारतीय कोच से बहस करने लगे।

रेफरी ने कड़ा फैसले लेते हुए भारतीय कोच स्टिमैक को रेड कार्ड दिखा दिया और उन्हें मैच से बाहर कर दिया। स्टिमैक पाकिस्तानी टीम को थ्रो देने के फैसले से निराश था। उन्हें लगा कि राइट बैक प्रीतम कोटाल फाउल हुए थे। स्टिमैक के साथ-साथ पाकिस्तान कोच को भी दंडित किया गया। उन्हें यलो कार्ड दिखाया गया। यह उनके लिए आखिरी चेतावनी थी।

मैच में क्या हुआ?
भारत ने पाकिस्तान को 4-0 से परास्त कर दिया। भारत के लिए इस मैच के हीरो कप्तान सुनील छेत्री रहे। उन्होंने शानदार प्रदर्शन करते हुए पाकिस्तान पर गोलों की बारिश कर दी। छेत्री ने हैट्रिक गोल दागा। उनके अलावा उदांता सिंह ने एक गोल किया।
