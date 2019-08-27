शहर चुनें

Home ›   Sports ›   US Open: Sumit Nagal defeated Roger Federer 6-4 in first set

यूएस ओपन: सुमित नागल ने रोजर फेडरर को पहले सेट में 6-4 से हराया

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Tue, 27 Aug 2019 07:57 AM IST
सुमित नागल (फाइल फोटो)
सुमित नागल (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : social media
अमेरिका से भारतीय खेल प्रेमियों के लिए एक बड़ी खबर आ रही है। अमेरिका में चल रहे यूएस ओपन में भारतीय टेनिस खिलाड़ी सुमित नागल ने टेनिस सुपरस्टार रोजर फेडरर को पहले सेट में 6-4 से हरा दिया है। दोनों के बीच अभी मुकाबला जारी है। 
खबर अपडेट की जा रही है...
विज्ञापन





