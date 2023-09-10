Notifications

Hindi News ›   Sports ›   US Open: 19 year old Coco Gauff won US Open 2023 Womens Singles title, defeated second seeded Aryna Sabalenka

US Open: 19 साल की कोको गॉफ ने जीता यूएस ओपन का खिताब, बेलारूस की सबालेंका को दी शिकस्त, लगातार 12वां मैच जीता

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, न्यूयॉर्क Published by: स्वप्निल शशांक Updated Sun, 10 Sep 2023 08:52 AM IST
सार

इस जीत के साथ कोको गॉफ ने इतिहास भी रच दिया है। 1999 के बाद वह यूएस ओपन जीतने वालीं पहली टीनेजर खिलाड़ी हैं। 1999 में सेरेना विलियम्स ने ऐसा किया था। अगले हफ्ते सबालेंका नंबर-दो से नंबर एक बन जाएंगी। वहीं, गॉफ की भी रैंकिंग में सुधार होगा और वह नंबर छह से नंबर तीन स्थान पर पहुंच जाएंगी।

कोको गॉफ - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया

विस्तार
अमेरिका की 19 साल की कोको गॉफ ने यूएस ओपन के महिला सिंगल्स का खिताब जीत लिया है। उन्होंने फाइनल में बेलारूस की अरीना सबालेंका को 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 से शिकस्त दी। उन्होंने लगातार 12वां मैच भी जीता। न्यूयॉर्क के आर्थर एशे स्टेडियम में खेले गए खिताबी मुकाबले में छठी वरीयता प्राप्त गॉफ को दूसरी वरीयता प्राप्त सबालेंका को हराने में जरा भी कठिनाई नहीं हुई।

गॉफी की वजह से सबालेंका को मेडिकल टाइम आउट तक लेना पड़ा। कठिन चुनौती के बावजूद गॉफ अपना पहला ग्रैंड स्लैम जीतने में कामयाब रहीं। इस जीत के साथ उन्होंने इतिहास भी रच दिया है। 1999 के बाद वह यूएस ओपन जीतने वालीं पहली टीनेजर खिलाड़ी हैं। 1999 में सेरेना विलियम्स ने ऐसा किया था। 

सबालेंका का इस मैच से पहले तक इस साल मेजर टूर्नामेंट में रिकॉर्ड 23-2 का था, यानी वह इस साल सभी ग्रैंड स्लैम को मिलाकर 23 मैच जीती थीं और दो में हार का सामना करना पड़ा था। इतना ही नहीं सबालेंका ने इस साल ऑस्ट्रेलियन ओपन का खिताब भी जीता था। अगले हफ्ते सबालेंका नंबर-दो से नंबर एक बन जाएंगी। वहीं, गॉफ की भी रैंकिंग में सुधार होगा और वह नंबर छह से नंबर तीन स्थान पर पहुंच जाएंगी।

आर्थर एशे स्टेडियम में 28,143 दर्शकों की मौजूदगी में खेले गए मुकाबले की शुरुआत गॉफ के लिए अच्छी नहीं रही। पहला सेट उन्होंने 2-6 से गंवा दिया। तब दर्शक सबालेंका को चीयर करते दिखे। हालांकि, दूसरे सेट से गेम पलट गया। गॉफ ने जैसे ही 6-3 से दूसरा सेट अपने नाम किया, वह होम क्राउड के लिए पसंदीदा बनती गईं। तीसरे सेट में एक वक्त गॉफ 4-0 से आगे चल रही थीं।

इसके बाद सबालेंका को फैंस की तरफ इशारा कर उन्हें चीयर करने की अपील भी करते देखा गया। सबालेंका ने मेडिकल टाइम आउट लिया, ताकि वह अपने बाएं पैर को मसाज दे सकें। इस दौरान गॉफ को रिलैक्स करने का भी समय मिला। मैच दोबारा शुरू हुआ और स्कोल 4-2 हो गया। इसके बाद गॉफ ने लगातार दो गेम जीते और 6-2 से तीसरा सेट जीतकर मैच अपने नाम किया।

तीसरा सेट जीतते ही गॉफ खुशी से कोर्ट पर ही लेट गईं। उन्हें यकीन नहीं हुआ। इसके बाद वह भावुक हो गईं और रो पड़ीं। फिर वह स्टैंड्स की तरफ गईं और अपने परिवार को गले लगा लिया। गॉफ की मां, जो खुद रो रहीं थीं, उन्हें गॉफ को यह कहते हुए सुना गया- तुमने कर दिखाया है। ट्रॉफी लेते वक्त गॉफ ने कहा- यह भारी नहीं है। इसके अलावा उन्हें तीन मिलियन यूएस डॉलर का चेक मिला।

यूएस ओपन में महिला और पुरुष विजेताओं को पुरस्कार के तौर पर समान राशि दी जाती है। 1973 यूएस ओपन में पहली बार ऐसा हुआ था और बिली जीन किंग तब विजेता रही थीं। गॉफ ने उन्हें भी धन्यवाद कहा। गॉफ ने कहा- शुक्रिया बिली, इसके लिए लड़ने के लिए। वहीं, सबालेंका ने भी गॉफ की तारीफ की और कहा कि इस युवा खिलाड़ी के लिए अभी और भी खिताब आने बाकी हैं।

गॉफ ने अवॉर्ड सेरेमनी के दौरान कहा- यह मेरे लिए काफी मायने रखता है। मैं अभी तक इस जीत से हैरान हूं। पिछले साल फ्रेंच ओपन के फाइनल में हारना मेरे लिए काफी निराशा वाला था। उसकी वजह से आज मैं यह जीत पाई हूं। उस हार ने मेरी इस जीत को और भी प्यारा बना दिया है। यूएस ओपन ने एक वीडियो भी शेयर किया है जो कि काफी साल पुराना है। इसमें गॉफ एक युवा फैन की तौर पर यूएस ओपन का मैच देखने आई थीं। अब वह खुद एक चैंपियन हैं। 
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

