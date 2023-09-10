US Open: 19 साल की कोको गॉफ ने जीता यूएस ओपन का खिताब, बेलारूस की सबालेंका को दी शिकस्त, लगातार 12वां मैच जीता

असीमित लेख पढ़ने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें
Hear from the champ 🏆 👇 pic.twitter.com/NBgAyJqz3c— US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 10, 2023
What a summer for Coco Gauff. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/btLa3HdFrP— US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 9, 2023
The championship moment as heard on US Open radio 🎙️⤵️ pic.twitter.com/PzB4dTTQJo— US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 9, 2023
Gracias, Pere Riba. Gracias a todos.— US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 10, 2023
Equipo ganador 🇺🇸🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/5be6NRelMT
Coco Gauff went from being a kid in the stands to a US Open champion.— US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 9, 2023
Anything is possible. pic.twitter.com/1kce1ANO6E
