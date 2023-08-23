Chess World Cup Final: प्रगनाननंदा-कार्लसन के बीच दूसरी बाजी भी ड्रॉ, अब गुरुवार को टाई ब्रेक में होगा फैसला

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
Magnus Carlsen takes a quiet draw with white against Praggnanandhaa and sends the final to tiebreaks. The winner of the #FIDEWorldCup will be decided tomorrow!
📷 Maria Emelianova pic.twitter.com/aJw1vvoFnK— International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) August 23, 2023
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.
Next Article
Followed