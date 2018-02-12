अपना शहर चुनें

फेड कप: करियर का 1000वां मैच जीतने में सफल हुईं वीनस विलियम्स

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Mon, 12 Feb 2018 01:44 PM IST
Venus Williams won her 1000th match in fed cup
Venus Williams
अमेरिका की 37 वर्षीय महिला टेनिस स्टार वीनस विलियम्स ने अपने करियर का 1000वां मैच जीत लिया है। 1999 में अपना पहला मुकाबला खेलने वाली वीनस ने नीदरलैंड्स की अरांत्जा रूस को हराकर अमेरिका को फेड कप के वर्ल्ड ग्रुप में नीदरलैंड्स के खिलाफ 1-0 की बढ़त दिलाई।

इस अहम मुकाबले में वीनस ने 124वीं वरीयता प्राप्त खिलाड़ी अरंत्कसा को 6-1, 6-4 से हराया। हालांकि पिछले साल दो ग्रैंडस्लैम के फाइनल मुकाबलों तक पहुंचने वाली वीनस पर उनकी बढ़ती उम्र का दबाव साफ देखा गया। इसके बावजूद वीनस ने अपने अनुभव के दम पर करियर का 1000वां मैच जीतने में सफलता हासिल की।
