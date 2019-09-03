शहर चुनें

रोजर फेडरर ने कहा, भारत के लोग काफी जुनूनी और ऊर्जावान होते हैं

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Tue, 03 Sep 2019 10:21 PM IST
रोजर फेडरर
रोजर फेडरर - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
20 बार के ग्रैंड स्लैम विजेता रोजर फेडरर का मानना है कि भारतीय लोग काफी जुनूनी और ऊर्जावान होते हैं। दरअसल, स्विट्जरलैंड के स्टार टेनिस खिलाड़ी फेडरर ने एक रिटेल कंपनी के साथ बातचीत में अपने विचार रखे। 
यूनिक्लो इंडिया ने एक विडियो शेयर किया है जिसमें फेडरर भारत और भारतीयों की तारीफ करते नजर आ रहे हैं। इंस्टग्राम पर शेयर किए गए इस विडियो में फेडरर ने कहा, 'मुझे भारत पंसद हैं। मैं वहां का दौरा करना और खेलना चाहता हूं। यह काफी ऊर्जावान देश है, जहां काफी लोग एक साथ रहते हैं।'



 

 
roger federer us open रोजर फेडरर
आज का मुद्दा
