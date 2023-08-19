Notifications

Hindi News ›   Sports ›   R Praggnanandhaa Mother Could not hold back her tears after son reaches Chess World Cup Semis gives interview

Praggnanandhaa Mother: बेटे की सफलता देख आंसू नहीं रोक पाईं प्रगनाननंदा की मां, फोटो देख फैंस हुए भावुक

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: शक्तिराज सिंह Updated Sat, 19 Aug 2023 05:58 PM IST
सार

प्रगनाननंदा भारत के सिर्फ दूसरे खिलाड़ी हैं, जो कैंडिडेट्स में खेलेंगे। उनसे पहले विश्वनाथन आनंद ऐसा कर चुके हैं। चेस विश्व कप में प्रगनाननंदा के अलावा फैबियानो कारुआना भी कैंडिडेट्स में खेलेंगे। 
 

R Praggnanandhaa Mother Could not hold back her tears after son reaches Chess World Cup Semis gives interview
आर प्रगनाननंदा और उनकी मां - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया

विस्तार
भारतीय ग्रैंडमास्टर आर प्रगनाननंदा ने गुरुवार को अजरबैजान के बाकू में फिडे विश्व कप के सेमीफाइनल में जगह बना ली है। उन्होंने हमवतन अर्जुन एरिगैसी को डेथ टाईब्रेक में 5-4 से हराकर सेमीफाइनल में अपनी जगह पक्की कर ली। प्रगनाननंदा सेमीफाइनल में जगह बनाने के बाद इंटरव्यू दे रहे थे और फैंस को ऑटोग्राफ दे रहे थे। इस दौरान उनकी मां नागलक्ष्मी भावुक हो गईं। विश्वनाथन आनंद के बाद प्रगनाननंदा इस प्रतिष्ठित टूर्नामेंट के सेमीफाइनल में पहुंचने वाले दूसरे भारतीय हैं। बेटे के इतिहास रचते ही उनकी मां के चेहरे से खुशी के आंसू छलक पड़े।


फोटोग्राफरों ने इन भावनात्मक क्षणों को अपने कैमरों में कैद कर लिया और ये तस्वीरें जल्द ही सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो गईं। इन तस्वीरों में नागलक्ष्मी को अपने बेटे के बगल में मुस्कुराते हुए देखा जा सकता है, जो एक इंटरव्यू दे रहे थे। इसके अलावा, एक अन्य तस्वीर में नागलक्ष्मी को अकेले बैठे हुए और धीरे से खुशी के आंसू पोंछते हुए दिखाया गया है।

 


फैंस को ये तस्वीरें बेहद पसंद आईं और मां को प्यार को लेकर कई टिप्पणियां की गईं। कई लोगों ने बेटे की सफलता से जोड़ते हुए मां के आंसुओं को अमूल्य करार दिया। 
 

अपनी मां नागलक्ष्मी के मैच को लाइव देखने के बारे में बात करते हुए प्रगनाननंदा ने कहा "यहां किसी का होना निश्चित रूप से अच्छा है। मेरी मां हमेशा सहायक रही हैं! मैच हारने के बाद भी वह मुझे शांत करने की कोशिश कर रही थीं। यहां आपके लिए किसी का समर्थन करना अच्छा है और मेरे लिए मेरी मां एक बड़ा सहारा हैं, न केवल मेरे लिए बल्कि मेरी बहन के लिए भी।"
 

इस जीत के साथ, 17 वर्षीय प्रगनाननंदा ने अगले साल के कैंडिडेट्स इवेंट में स्थान हासिल कर लिया। सेमीफाइनल में अब भारतीय खिलाड़ी का सामना अमेरिकी दिग्गज फैबियानो कारूआना से होगा। टूर्नामेंट के शीर्ष तीन खिलाड़ी 2024 में कैंडिडेट्स इवेंट में जगह बना लेंगे। इस इवेंट में ये सभी खिलाड़ी डिंग लिरेन को चुनौती देंगे।

इस टूर्नामेंट में प्रगनाननंदा को पहले राउंड में बाई मिली, इससे पहले उन्होंने दूसरे राउंड में मैक्सिम लेगार्ड और तीसरे राउंड में डेविड नवारा को हराया।
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

