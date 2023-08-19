Praggnanandhaa Mother: बेटे की सफलता देख आंसू नहीं रोक पाईं प्रगनाननंदा की मां, फोटो देख फैंस हुए भावुक

R Praggnanandhaa becomes the second Indian, after Viswanathan Anand, to reach the Chess World Cup semifinals. The joy on his mother's face is just ❤️🥹 pic.twitter.com/fyU4ieQYsz

What a frame! Praggnanandhaa's mother Nagalakshmi looks at her son, as the 18-year-old signs autographs for fans after defeating Hikaru Nakamura 2-0 in the FIDE World Cup Rapid tiebreaks. Pragg will play in the Round of 16 tomorrow!

Grandmaster Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa on having his mother Nagalakshmi watching his games live:



"It's definitely good to have someone here. My mother is always supportive! Even after losing games, she was just trying to calm me down. It's good to have someone rooting for you… pic.twitter.com/KfAICPggv0