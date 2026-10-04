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Hindi News ›   Sports ›   Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Indian contingent for its performance at Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games

एशियन गेम्स: प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने भारतीय दल को दी बधाई, शानदार अभियान के लिए खिलाड़ियों को सराहा

Sun, 04 Oct 2026 10:05 PM IST
शोभित चतुर्वेदी स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली
स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: शोभित चतुर्वेदी Updated Sun, 04 Oct 2026 10:05 PM IST
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प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने एशियन गेम्स में हिस्सा लेने वाले भारतीय दल को बधाई दी है। पीएम मोदी ने आइची-नागोया एशियाड में दमदार प्रदर्शन करने पर खिलाड़ियों की सराहना की है।

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Indian contingent for its performance at Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games
एशियन गेम्स का समापन समारोह - फोटो : PTI

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प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी ने आइची-नागोया एशियाई खेलों में भारतीय दल के प्रदर्शन के लिए उन्हें रविवार को बधाई दी और खिलाड़ियों की प्रशंसा करते हुए कहा कि उन्होंने दृढ़ संकल्प, जुनून और खेल भावना के साथ देश का प्रतिनिधित्व किया। भारत 85 पदकों (21 स्वर्ण, 27 रजत, 37 कांस्य) के साथ पदक तालिका में चौथे स्थान पर रहा जो चीन के हांग्झोउ में हुए पिछले चरण के पदकों की तुलना से 21 कम है।
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एक्स पर किया पोस्ट
मोदी ने एक्स पर पोस्ट में कहा, 'एशियाई खेल 2026 के समापन के साथ ही मैं भारतीय दल के हर सदस्य को बधाई देता हूं जिन्होंने दृढ़ संकल्प, जुनून और शानदार खेल भावना के साथ हमारे देश का प्रतिनिधित्व किया।' उन्होंने सभी भारतीय पदक विजेताओं को भी बधाई दी और कहा कि उनके प्रदर्शन ने देश को अपार खुशी दी है। प्रधानमंत्री ने कहा, उम्मीद है कि ये खेल आने वाले वर्षों में और बड़ी उपलब्धियों के लिए प्रेरित करेंगे। साथ ही, ये जमीनी स्तर पर खेलों को मजबूत करने में भी योगदान देंगे।

 
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दो सप्ताह से अधिक समय तक चली कड़ी प्रतिस्पर्धा के बाद रविवार को नागोया के मिजुहो पार्क एथलेटिक स्टेडियम में भव्य समापन समारोह के साथ एशियाई खेलों का समापन हुआ। इन खेलों में 350 से अधिक रिकॉर्ड बने जिनमें कम से कम 50 विश्व रिकॉर्ड शामिल हैं। एशिया के 45 देशों के खिलाड़ियों ने इन खेलों में हिस्सा लिया।
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