एशियन गेम्स: प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने भारतीय दल को दी बधाई, शानदार अभियान के लिए खिलाड़ियों को सराहा
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने एशियन गेम्स में हिस्सा लेने वाले भारतीय दल को बधाई दी है। पीएम मोदी ने आइची-नागोया एशियाड में दमदार प्रदर्शन करने पर खिलाड़ियों की सराहना की है।
विस्तार
मोदी ने एक्स पर पोस्ट में कहा, 'एशियाई खेल 2026 के समापन के साथ ही मैं भारतीय दल के हर सदस्य को बधाई देता हूं जिन्होंने दृढ़ संकल्प, जुनून और शानदार खेल भावना के साथ हमारे देश का प्रतिनिधित्व किया।' उन्होंने सभी भारतीय पदक विजेताओं को भी बधाई दी और कहा कि उनके प्रदर्शन ने देश को अपार खुशी दी है। प्रधानमंत्री ने कहा, उम्मीद है कि ये खेल आने वाले वर्षों में और बड़ी उपलब्धियों के लिए प्रेरित करेंगे। साथ ही, ये जमीनी स्तर पर खेलों को मजबूत करने में भी योगदान देंगे।
As the Asian Games 2026 draw to a close, my compliments to every member of the Indian contingent for representing our nation with determination, passion and remarkable sporting spirit. Congratulations to all our medal winners, whose performances have brought immense joy to the nation. May these Games inspire even greater achievements in the years ahead. May they contribute to strengthening sports at the grassroots too.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 4, 2026