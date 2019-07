सुशील कुमार की खेल मंत्रालय से अपील, कहा- कॉमनवेल्थ खेलों के बहिष्कार पर दोबारा सोचा जाए

Wrestler Sushil Kumar on Indian Olympic Association's proposal to boycott CWG 2022 over Commonwealth Games Federation's decision to exclude shooting from CWG 2022: It's true we win medals in shooting in Commonwealth Games&this(excluding shooting)will lower us in medal tally.(1/2) pic.twitter.com/fVjSvoeZBl

Wrestler Sushil Kumar: But we're also performing well in other sports. We can compensate for medals by focussing on other sports too. I urge Sports Ministry & Indian Olympic Assn to review this. I think other athletes will suffer for shooting event, sports will suffer. (2/2)