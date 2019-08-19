VIDEO: पहले ट्रायल में पिछड़ गए धावक रामेश्वर गुर्जर, उसैन बोल्ट से की गई थी तुलना

Rameshwar Gurjar's trial run was conducted at T T Nagar Stadium by senior coaches of SAI and State Govt. Here, Rameshwar is seen running at extreme left. He is exhausted due to the glare of publicity so couldn't perform well. Will give proper time and training to him. pic.twitter.com/RQtkxWFDFR— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 19, 2019
India is blessed with talented individuals. Provided with right opportunity & right platform, they'll come out with flying colours to create history!— Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) August 16, 2019
Urge @IndiaSports Min. @KirenRijiju ji to extend support to this aspiring athlete to advance his skills!
Thanks to @govindtimes. pic.twitter.com/ZlTAnSf6WO
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.
ओलंपिक पदक विजेता साक्षी मलिक को भारतीय कुश्ती संघ की ओर से सोमवार को कारण बताओ नोटिस जारी किया गया है।
19 अगस्त 2019