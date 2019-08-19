शहर चुनें

Home ›   Sports ›   Other Sports ›   VIDEO: Ramshwar Gurjar failed to perform well in his first trial at Bhopal

VIDEO: पहले ट्रायल में पिछड़ गए धावक रामेश्वर गुर्जर, उसैन बोल्ट से की गई थी तुलना

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Mon, 19 Aug 2019 06:09 PM IST
रामेश्वर गुर्जर
रामेश्वर गुर्जर - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
सोशल मीडिया में वीडियो वायरल होने के बाद रातों-रात सुर्खियां बटोरने वाले धावक रामेश्वर गुर्जर ने सोमवार को भोपाल के टीटी नगर स्टेडियम में अपना पहला ट्रायल दिया। हालांकि गुर्जर अपने इस टेस्ट में वह लय नहीं दिखा पाए, जिसके चलते वह सुर्खियों में आए थे। इस वीडियो में दावा किया गया था कि गुर्जर 11 सेकंड में 100 मीटर दौड़ पूरी कर रहे हैं। 
खेल मंत्री किरण रिजिजू ने रामेश्वर गुर्जर के ट्रायल का वीडियो अपने टि्वटर अकाउंट पर पोस्ट करते हुए यह जानकारी दी। खेल मंत्री ने लिखा, 'रामेश्वर गुर्जर का ट्रायल टीटी नगर स्टेडियम में आयोजित हुआ, जहां साई और राज्य सरकार के कोच मौजूद थे। रामेश्वर वीडियो में सबसे बाईं ओर (लेन 9) में दौड़ रहे हैं। सुर्खियों में आने के चलते उन पर प्रदर्शन का दबाव इतना था कि वह अच्छा परफॉर्मेंस नहीं दे पाए। हम उन्हें पर्याप्त समय और ट्रेनिंग देंगे।' 



गुर्जर उस वक्त सुर्खियों में आए जब मध्य प्रदेश के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने उनका एक वीडियो ट्वीट करते हुए खेल मंत्री से मदद की गुहार लगाई थी। इसके बाद खेल मंत्री ने उन्हें मदद का आश्वासन दिया और उन्हें साई केंद्र पर ट्रेनिंग के लिए बुलाया गया। इसी कड़ी में गुर्जर ने आज अपना पहला ट्रायल दिया।

rameshwar gurjar video rameshwar gurjar kiren rijiju kiren rijiju twitter rameshwar gurjar 100 meter rameshwar gurjar running video rameshwar gurjar age रामेश्वर गुर्जर रामेश्वर गुर्जर वीडियो कीरेन रिजीजू
