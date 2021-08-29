बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
Tokyo Paralympics Nishad Kumar wins the Silver medal in Mens High Jump T47

Tokyo Paralympics: निषाद कुमार ने ऊंची कूद में रचा इतिहास, एशियाई रिकॉर्ड के साथ रजत पदक भी जीता

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, टोक्यो Published by: Rajeev Rai Updated Sun, 29 Aug 2021 06:00 PM IST

सार

पैरा एथलीट निषाद कुमार ने पुरुषों की ऊंची कूद टी-47 स्पर्धा के फाइनल में रजत पदक अपने नाम किया। निषाद ने फाइनल मुकाबले में 2.06 मीटर के साथ नया एशियाई रिकॉर्ड बनाया और साथ ही साथ अपने  व्यक्तिगत रिकॉर्ड को भी मजबूत कि
निशाद कुमार
निशाद कुमार - फोटो : [email protected]_SAI

विस्तार

टोक्यो में जारी पैरालंपिक खेलों में भारतीय खिलाड़ियों का शानदार प्रदर्शन जारी है। शनिवार को भारत की झोली में दूसरा रजत पदक भी आ गया। पैरा एथलीट निषाद कुमार ने पुरुषों की ऊंची कूद टी-47 स्पर्धा के फाइनल में रजत पदक अपने नाम किया। निषाद ने फाइनल मुकाबले में 2.06 मीटर के साथ नया एशियाई रिकॉर्ड बनाया और साथ ही साथ अपने  व्यक्तिगत रिकॉर्ड को भी मजबूत किया। 
उल्लेखनीय है कि निषाद ने 2019 में दुबई में वर्ल्ड पैरा ऐथलेटिक्स ग्रांड फ्री में 2.05 मीटर हाई जंप लगाकर गोल्ड मेडल जीता था। इसी के साथ उन्होंने तोक्यो पैरालिंपिक का टिकट भी हासिल किया था।

 

हिमाचल प्रदेश के निवासी निषाद कुमार के सिल्वर मेडल के साथ ही भारत की झोली में भी दो पदक हो गए हैं। इससे पहले शनिवार की सुबह महिला टेबल टेनिस में पैरा पैडलर भाविना पटेल ने भी रजत पदक अपने नाम किया था। 

पीएम और उप राष्ट्रपति ने दी बधाई

sports other sports national nishad kumar nishad kumar paralympics nishad kumar high jump tokyo paralympics paralympics 2020
