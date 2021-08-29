Tokyo Paralympics: निषाद कुमार ने ऊंची कूद में रचा इतिहास, एशियाई रिकॉर्ड के साथ रजत पदक भी जीता

🔥🔥🔥🔥— #Tokyo2020 for India (@Tokyo2020hi) August 29, 2021
The leap that earned Nishad Kumar that glorious #Silver! 😍
Watch how he earned #IND's second silver medal of the day 👇#Tokyo2020 #Paralympics #ParaAthleticspic.twitter.com/nYDBefYGXz
Congratulations🎉: @nishad_hj 🇮🇳 wins 🥈 #Silver medal #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics #paraathletics Men's High Jump T45, did his Personal Best & an Asian Record. #Cheer4India #Praise4Para @narendramodi @ianuragthakur @IndiaSports @Media_SAI @ddsportschannel @TheLICForever @EurosportIN pic.twitter.com/knV6Cur26s— Paralympic India 🇮🇳 #Cheer4India 🏅 #Praise4Para (@ParalympicIndia) August 29, 2021
More joyful news comes from Tokyo! Absolutely delighted that Nishad Kumar wins the Silver medal in Men’s High Jump T47. He is a remarkable athlete with outstanding skills and tenacity. Congratulations to him. #Paralympics— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 29, 2021
Many congratulations to High Jumper Nishad Kumar for winning a silver medal in the Men's High Jump T47 event at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020. India is proud of his glorious accomplishment. My best wishes for his bright future ahead. #Paralympics #Praise4Para #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/0ZIta3eDDg— Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) August 29, 2021
