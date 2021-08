Tokyo Paralympics: सुमित ने भाला फेंक में जीता गोल्ड मेडल, फाइनल में तीन बार तोड़ा अपना ही विश्व रिकॉर्ड

SPEECHLESS 🤩



🔥 Sumit Antil sets a WR with his first 66.95m throw!

🔥 Breaks his OWN WR with his second 68.08m attempt!

🔥 Breaks it yet AGAIN in his 5th attempt with 68.55m

🔥 Wins the Men's Javelin F64 #Gold for #IND! #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics #ParaAthletics pic.twitter.com/q3Nl2m1dLM