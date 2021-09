सोना-चांदी साथ-साथ: टोक्यो में मनीष ने स्वर्ण पदक पर लगाया निशाना, सिंहराज के हाथ लगा सिल्वर मेडल

#Tokyo2020 #Paralympics #Shootin



LIVE 🚨



It’s #GOLD & #SILVER for #IND in the Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 FINAL!



19-year-old MANISH NARWAL has won 🥇 while his senior SINGHRAJ has won 🥈



What a day at the office for #IND #Praise4Para #Cheer4India #AbJeetegaIndia #MoreAlike