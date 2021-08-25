बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
Home ›   Sports ›   Other Sports ›   Tokyo Paralympics 2020 china table tennis player li qian beat sonal patel by 3-2 in the first group stage

Tokyo Paralympics: रोमांचक मुकाबले में सोनल पटेल हारीं, चीन की खिलाड़ी ली कियान ने दी मात

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, टोक्यो Published by: ओम. प्रकाश Updated Wed, 25 Aug 2021 08:40 AM IST

सार

टोक्यो पैरालंपिक में भारत की पैरा एथलीट सोनल पटेल को पहले ग्रुप मैच में हार का  सामना करना पड़ा है। उन्हें चीन की ली कियान ने 3-2 से हराया। सोनल अब 26 अगस्त को अगला मुकाबला खेलेंगी। 
टोक्यो पैरालंपिक
टोक्यो पैरालंपिक - फोटो : [email protected]_SAI

ख़बर सुनें

विस्तार

टोक्यो पैरालंपिक में भारत की सोनल पटेल को टेबल टेनिस स्पर्धा में हार का सामना करना पड़ा। उन्हें महिला सिंगस्ल क्लास-3 ग्रुप डी के मुकाबले में चीन की खिलाड़ी ली कियान 3-2 से हराया। इस तरह भारत की टोक्यो पैरालंपिक में पहले दिन निराशाजनक शुरुआत हुई। अब सोनल ग्रुप का अगला मुकाबला 26 अगस्त को खेलेंगी। 
sports other sports tokyo paralympics tokyo olympics 2020 sonal patel
