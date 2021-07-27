बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
Home ›   Sports ›   Other Sports ›   Tokyo Olympics 2021 Indian table tennis player Sharath Kamal lost to China Ma Long in the third round after an intense battle

Tokyo Olympics: ओलंपिक में शरत कमल का सफर समाप्त, चीनी खिलाड़ी से हारे

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, टोक्यो Published by: ओम. प्रकाश Updated Tue, 27 Jul 2021 11:10 AM IST

सार

भारत के दिग्गज टेबल टेनिस खिलाड़ी शरत कमल टोक्यो ओलंपिक से बाहर हो गए हैं। तीसरे दौर में उन्हें चीन के मा लांग ने हराया। टेबल टेनिस में भारतीय उम्मीदों को बनाए रखने के लिए उन्हें यह मैच जीतना जरूरी था। 
शरत कमल
शरत कमल - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया

विस्तार

टोक्यो ओलंपिक में पांचवें दिन भारतीय एथलीटों का निराशाजनक प्रदर्शन जारी है। इस दौरान भारत को टेबल टेनिस स्पर्धा में एक और तगड़ा झटका लगा है। भारत के दिग्गज टेबल टेनिस खिलाड़ी शरत कमल को हार का सामना करना पड़ा। उन्हें तीसरे दौर में चीन के खिलाडी मा लांग ने हराया। हालांकि इस दौरान शरत ने चीनी खिलाड़ी को जबरदस्त टक्कर दी लेकिन जीत से दूर रहे। मा लांग ने शरत को इस मुकाबले में 7-11, 11-8, 11-13, 4-11, 4-11 से पटखनी। इस हार के बाद वह टोक्यो ओलंपिक से बाहर हो गए हैं। 
sports other sports tokyo olympics tokyo olympics 2021 sharath kamal टोक्यो ओलंपिक टोक्यो ओलंपिक 2021 शरत कमल
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

