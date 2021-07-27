Tokyo Olympics: ओलंपिक में शरत कमल का सफर समाप्त, चीनी खिलाड़ी से हारे

The veteran Sharath Kamal goes down to China's Ma Long in his 3rd round match. This was Sharath's 4th Olympics participation. With this, the #TableTennis campaign for India comes to an end in #Tokyo2020
We witnessed some really bright results from TT at this games.#Cheer4India— SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) July 27, 2021
