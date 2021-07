Tokyo Olympics: बॉक्सिंग में लवलीना ने नेदिन को हरा अंतिम आठ में बनाई जगह, मेडल से बस एक कदम दूर

Onwards! 🥊🔥



Power packed punching from Lovlina Borgohain lands her a last eight slot as she wins 3-2 against Nadine Apetz of #GER in the women's 69kg welterweight category! 👏 #IND #Tokyo2020 | #StrongerTogether | #UnitedByEmotion | @LovlinaBorgohai pic.twitter.com/Y9rserNmyR