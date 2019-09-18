शहर चुनें

अंजू को मिली किरेन रिजिजू की मदद, एथलेटिक्स अकादमी के लिए मिले 5 करोड़ रुपए

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Wed, 18 Sep 2019 12:19 AM IST
अंजू/किरेन
अंजू/किरेन - फोटो : social media
खेल मंत्री किरेन रिजिजू ने भारत की लंबी कूद की दिग्गज एथलीट अंजू बॉबी जॉर्ज से मुलाकात की और बेंगलुरु स्थित उनकी एथलेटिक्स अकादमी के लिए पांच करोड़ रुपए की सहायता राशि मंजूर की। रिजिजू ने ट्विटर पर अंजू के साथ तस्वीर साझा करते हुए इसकी जानकारी दी है।
अंजू वर्ल्ड ऐथलेटिक्स चैंपियनशिप में पदक जीतने वाली एकमात्र भारतीय एथलीट हैं। रिजिजू ने मंगलवार को ट्विटर पर लिखा, ‘पेरिस में 2003 में हुई विश्व एथलेटिक्स चैंपियनशिप में लंबी कूद स्पर्धा में कांस्य पदक जीतने वाली पहली और एकमात्र भारतीय ऐथलीट अंजू बॉबी जॉर्ज से मिलकर खुशी हुई। बेंगलुरु स्थित उनकी एथलेटिक्स अकादमी के लिए पांच करोड़ रुपये की सहायता राशि मंजू की।’
