शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Sports ›   Other Sports ›   Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju and Ganjendra Singh Shekhawat Flag Off Great Ganga Run Marathon

द ग्रेट गंगा रन मैराथन के मौके पर बोले खेल मंत्री, जम्मू-कश्मीर के युवाओं को भी खेलों से जोड़ेंगे 

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sun, 15 Sep 2019 12:21 PM IST
किरण रिजिजू
किरण रिजिजू - फोटो : social Media
ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली के जवाहर लाल नेहरू स्टेडियम में रविवार को जल शक्ति मंत्रालय की तरफ से नमामि गंगे 'द ग्रेट गंगा रन' का आयोजन किया गया। सुबह छह बजे से सात बजे के बीच मैराथन को केंद्रीय खेल मंत्री किरण रिजिजू और जल शक्ति मंत्री गजेंद्र सिंह शेखावत ने झंडी दिखाकर रवाना किया।
विज्ञापन


मैराथन के बाद खेल मंत्री किरण रिजिजू ने जम्मू और कश्मीर के युवाओं का मुद्दा भी उठाया और मीडिया से बातचीत में कहा कि, जम्मू-कश्मीर के युवा भी खेलों में रूची रखते हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि मैं शनिवार को जम्मू-कश्मीर के युवाओं से मिला था, वे भी खेलों से जुड़ना चाहते हैं। हम अलग-अलग शहरों और गांवों के लिए योजना बना रहे हैं और हम सबको साथ लेकर चलेंगे।
घर बैठे इस पितृ पक्ष गया में पूरे विधि-विधान एवं संकल्प के साथ कराएं श्राद्ध पूजा
अभी आर्डर करें।
विज्ञापन

Recommended

ध्रुव जुरैल
Agra

क्रिकेट के आकाश में चमका आगरा का 'ध्रुव', कप्तानी से किया कमाल, अंडर-19 टीम को जिताया बड़ा खिताब

15 सितंबर 2019

Vijay Merchant Trophy 2019-20 Under-16 trials will held from 18th September
Local Sports

विजय मर्चेंट ट्रॉफी: 18 सितंबर से शुरू होंगे अंडर-16 के ट्रायल, ये रहेगा पंजीकरण शुल्क

15 सितंबर 2019

Lakshya Sen
Badminton

18 साल के भारतीय शटलर लक्ष्य ने जीता बेल्जियम ओपन का खिताब

15 सितंबर 2019

पंकज आडवाणी
Other Sports

पंकज आडवाणी आईबीएसएफ विश्व बिलियडर्स चैम्पियनशिप के फाइनल में

15 सितंबर 2019

Manika Batra
Other Sports

एशियाई टेबल टेनिस चैंपियनशिप: साथियान-शरत और मनिका करेंगे चुनौती का नेतृत्व

15 सितंबर 2019

Amit Panghal (File)
Other Sports

विश्व मुक्केबाजी चैम्पियनशिप: प्री क्वार्टर फाइनल में पहुंचे अमित पंघाल

15 सितंबर 2019

13 सितम्बर से शुरू इस पितृ पक्ष कराएं गया में श्राद्ध पूजा, मिलेगी पितृ दोषों से मुक्ति
Astrology Services

13 सितम्बर से शुरू इस पितृ पक्ष कराएं गया में श्राद्ध पूजा, मिलेगी पितृ दोषों से मुक्ति
विज्ञापन
kiren rijiju great ganga run marathon
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

विराट कोहली-रोहित शर्मा
Cricket News

टीम इंडिया की जर्सी पर हिंदुस्तानी कंपनी ने जमाया अधिकार, चाइनीज कंपनी ओप्पो की छुट्टी

15 सितंबर 2019

साप्ताहिक राशिफल
Predictions

साप्ताहिक राशिफल 16 से 22 सितंबर: यह हफ्ता किसके लिए रहेगा भाग्यशाली

15 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
ranu mondal, lata mangeshkar
Bollywood

सलमान के 55 लाख के घर की सच्चाई बताने के बाद अब रानू ने लता मंगेशकर के कमेंट पर दिया जवाब

15 सितंबर 2019

Ileana D'Cruz
Bollywood

प्रियंका चोपड़ा हुईं इमोशनल और इलियाना ने किया बीमारी का खुलासा सहित ये हैं बॉलीवुड की बड़ी खबरें

15 सितंबर 2019

Ramya Krishnan
Bollywood

शाहरुख-अमिताभ के साथ रोमांस कर चुकी हैं 'बाहुबली' की राजमाता, बर्थडे पर जानें अनसुने तथ्य

15 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
Riddhima Kapoor
Bollywood

फिल्मों से दूर होकर भी करोड़ों कमाती है कपूर खानदान की ये बेटी, इसलिए बनाई बॉलीवुड से दूरी

15 सितंबर 2019

Riddhima Kapoor
Bollywood

जब चोरी का आरोप लगने पर रणबीर कपूर की बहन ने मांगी थी माफी, बर्थडे पर जानें अनसुने तथ्य

15 सितंबर 2019

Riddhima Kapoor
Bollywood

रणबीर कपूर की बहन को दुश्मन समझती हैं करिश्मा, सालों से इस बात पर चल रहा है झगड़ा

15 सितंबर 2019

Renault Kwid Electric City K-ZE
Auto News

271 km की माइलेज देने वाली Renault KWID हुई लॉन्च, जानें कीमत

15 सितंबर 2019

kapil sharma with ginni chatrath
Television

कपिल शर्मा के घर में तीन कुक होने के बावजूद गिन्नी करती हैं सारा काम, भारती सिंह ने खोले घर के राज

15 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

Puneri Paltan Gujarat Fortunegiants
Other Sports

प्रो कबड्डी 2019: पुणेरी पल्टन की शानदार जीत, हरियाणा ने थलाइवाज को पटका 

पुणेरी पल्टन ने शानदार प्रदर्शन करते हुए प्रो कबड्डी लीग के मैच में शनिवार को गुजरात फॉर्चूनजाइंट्स को 43-33 से हराया।

14 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
दीपिका पल्लीकल
Other Sports

भारतीय स्क्वॉश के हाल से नाखुश दीपिका पल्लीकल, कहा- बिना कोच के स्थिति निराशाजनक

14 सितंबर 2019

सविता पुनिया
Other Sports

मैं और साथी गोलरक्षक रजनी एक दूसरे की कामयाबी से होते हैं खुशः सविता पूनिया

14 सितंबर 2019

सुमित नागल
Other Sports

सुमित नागल बांजा लुका चैंलेजर टेनिस टूर्नामेंट के फाइनल में पहुंचे

14 सितंबर 2019

शूटर सौरभ चौधरी
Other Sports

सौरभ चौधरी ने रचा कीर्तिमान, अपना विश्व रिकॉर्ड किया बेहतर

14 सितंबर 2019

सौरभ वर्मा
Other Sports

सौरभ वर्मा वियतनाम ओपन के फाइनल में पहुंचे, चीनी खिलाड़ी से होगा खिताबी मुकाबला

14 सितंबर 2019

भारतीय ओलंपिक संघ
Other Sports

खेल मंत्रालय ने जिमनास्ट महासंघ को पत्र लिख कहा, आईओए को खिलाड़ी चुनने की अनुमति दी जाए

14 सितंबर 2019

Wrestling World Championships First Day Indian Wrestler can not win Single Point
Other Sports

पहले दिन भारतीय पहलवानों का विश्व चैम्पियनशिप में निराशाजनक प्रदर्शन

14 सितंबर 2019

लक्ष्य सेन
Badminton

भारतीय शटलर लक्ष्य बेल्जियम अंतरराष्ट्रीय चैलेंजर के फाइनल में

14 सितंबर 2019

विश्व कुश्ती चैंपियनशिप
Other Sports

विश्व कुश्ती चैंपियनशिप 2019: क्या कमाल कर पाएंगे सुशील कुमार, बजरंग पूनिया और विनेश फोगाट?

14 सितंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

चूल्हे पर इडली बनाकर 1 रुपये में बेचती थीं ये बुजुर्ग महिला, अब मिला गैस कनेक्शन

कोयम्बटूर की एक 80 वर्षीय इडली बनाने वाली बुजुर्ग महिला की कहानी ट्विटर पर शेयर होने के बाद सरकार की तरफ से उन्हें गैस कनेक्शन दिया है। जानिए पूरी कहानी...

15 सितंबर 2019

पीएम मोदी 1:16

अमेरिका के ह्यूस्टन में 50 हजार भारतीयों को संबोधित करेंगे पीएम मोदी, साथ आ सकते हैं ट्रंप

15 सितंबर 2019

भारत-दक्षिण अफ्रीका 2:01

धर्मशाला में भारत-दक्षिण अफ्रीका का पहला टी-20 मैच आज

15 सितंबर 2019

राजनाथ सिंह 1:39

पाकिस्तान को राजनाथ सिंह की सख्त चेतावनी- बंद करो आतंकवाद, वरना हो जाओगे टुकड़े-टुकड़े

15 सितंबर 2019

मध्य प्रदेश 3:04

मध्यप्रदेश सरकार की नई योजना दूध और मुर्गा साथ में बिकेगा, भाजपा ने जताया ऐतराज

14 सितंबर 2019

Related

tennis
Tennis

हांगकांग में विरोध प्रदर्शन के चलते डब्ल्यूटीए प्रतियोगिता टली

14 सितंबर 2019

नाओमी ओसाका
Tennis

ओसाका ने साल में दूसरी बार कोच बदला  

14 सितंबर 2019

दुर्योधन सिंह नेगी
Other Sports

मुक्केबाज दुर्योधन विश्व चैंपियनशिप के दूसरे दौर में   

14 सितंबर 2019

लक्ष्य सेन
Badminton

लक्ष्य बेल्जियम इंटरनेशल के सेमीफाइनल में पहुंचे

14 सितंबर 2019

भारत बनाम पाकिस्तान टेनिस
Tennis

भारत-पाकिस्तान के बीच डेविस कप मुकाबले पर फैसला सुरक्षा समीक्षा के बाद

14 सितंबर 2019

पीवी सिंधु
Badminton

आंध्र के मुख्यमंत्री ने पीवी सिंधु को बैडमिंटन अकादमी के लिए किया जमीन देने का वादा 

14 सितंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited