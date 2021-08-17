बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
INSTALL APP

शहर चुनें

Home ›   Sports ›   Other Sports ›   Sports Minister anurag thakur meets World Youth Archery Championship winners

भारतीय युवा तीरंदाजों ने पोलैंड में 15 पदक जीतकर लहराया तिरंगा, स्वदेश लौटने पर खेल मंत्री ने दी बधाई

स्पोर्ट्स डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: मुकेश कुमार झा Updated Tue, 17 Aug 2021 07:20 PM IST
विज्ञापन
खेल मंत्री ने भारतीय तीरंदाजों से की मुलाकात
खेल मंत्री ने भारतीय तीरंदाजों से की मुलाकात - फोटो : social media

पढ़ें अब तक की सभी ट्रेंडिंग खबरें!

ख़बर सुनें
विश्व तीरंदाजी यूथ चैंपियनशिप में भारतीय तीरंदाजों ने बेहतरीन प्रदर्शन करते हुए आठ गोल्ड सहित 15 पदक जीते। स्वदेश लौटने पर खेल मंत्री अनुराग ठाकुर ने इन खिलाड़ियों से मुलाकात कर बधाई दी। 
विज्ञापन


आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
sports other sports national sports minister anurag thakur world youth archery championship विश्व तीरंदाजी यूथ चैंपियनशिप
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Sports news in Hindi related to live update of Sports News, live scores and more cricket news etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Sports and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Spotlight

ओमान से भारत लौटी महिलाएं
Kanpur

बर्बरता की दास्तां: ओमान से आईं महिलाओं ने सुनाई दिल दहलाने वाली कहानी, बोलीं शरीर पर डालते थे गर्म पानी

17 अगस्त 2021

आशिकी
Bollywood

31 Years Of Aashiqui: अब कहां है 'आशिकी' की स्टार कास्ट, एक की चली गई थी याददाश्त, दो की हो चुकी है मौत

17 अगस्त 2021

भारत बनाम पाकिस्तान
Cricket News

T20 World Cup 2021: पांच साल बाद भारत-पाकिस्तान फिर होंगे आमने-सामने, आंकड़ों में जानें कौन किस पर भारी

17 अगस्त 2021

टी-20 विश्व कप
Cricket News

ICC T20 World Cup Schedule: भारत-पाकिस्तान मैच की तारीख सामने आई, जानें कब-कहां होंगे मुकाबले

17 अगस्त 2021

Usa Air Force evacuation flight from Kabul to Qatar came near the record for most people ever flown in the Boeing airlifter
विशेष

वायरल तस्वीर की हकीकत: कौन हैं ये लोग, जिन्हें अमेरिका ने अपने वायुसेना के विमान में काबुल से कतर भेजा

17 अगस्त 2021

पानीपत में नीरज चोपड़ा का भव्य स्वागत किया गया।
Panipat

नीरज चोपड़ा की तबीयत बिगड़ी: खंडरा में स्वागत कार्यक्रम के बीच में से ले जाया गया अस्पताल

17 अगस्त 2021

अमेरिकी विमान में घुसे यात्रियों का हुजूम
World

अफगानिस्तान : तालिबान के खौफ को बयां करती एक और तस्वीर, ये एक विमान है!

17 अगस्त 2021

ज्योतिदीप राजन
Television

Indian Idol 12: पवनदीप राजन की बहन ने अरुणिता कांजीलाल के साथ तस्वीर की साझा, लोगों ने कहा- भाभी को घर ले जाओ

17 अगस्त 2021

शोले
Bollywood

किस्सा: धर्मेंद्र ने खुद को बताया बुरा एक्टर, कहा- शोले के सेट पर पिकनिक मनाने जाता था

17 अगस्त 2021

भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम
Cricket News

IND vs ENG: 5वें दिन के पांच बड़े टर्निंग पॉइंट, जिनसे टीम इंडिया ने इंग्लैंड को रौंदा, सात साल बाद जीता लॉर्ड्स

17 अगस्त 2021

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited