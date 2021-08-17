भारतीय युवा तीरंदाजों ने पोलैंड में 15 पदक जीतकर लहराया तिरंगा, स्वदेश लौटने पर खेल मंत्री ने दी बधाई

Hon'ble Minister of @YASMinistry Sh. @ianuragthakur interacted with medalists of #WorldArcheryYouthChampionships2021
🇮🇳 registered a total of 15🏅- 8🥇2 🥈 5🥉
Hon'ble Minister congratulated them for bringing laurels to the nation & praised diversity & talent pool at youth level pic.twitter.com/pClxyN0nzm— SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) August 17, 2021
